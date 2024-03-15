HD Nursing and WellnessMats Announce Strategic Partnership, Improving Comfort and Safety of Healthcare Professionals with Medical Grade Premium Standing Solutions

BENTON, Ark. & TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HD Nursing, the leading patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and pressure injury prevention and WellnessMats, the leader in Premium Standing Solutions, proudly announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration inaugurates a new era of improved comfort, safety, fatigue and stress relief for healthcare professionals and personnel throughout hospital and health system enterprises. With occupational stressors on healthcare workers at an all-time high, this valued partnership dovetails with HD Nursing’s Prevention Plus Performance Products, Inc. (P4) subsidiary and the shared commitment of all organizations to employee well-being and patient safety as observed during National Patient Safety Awareness Week (March 10-16, 2024) and the upcoming National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

“This initiative underscores our joint dedication to advancing patient safety and supporting healthcare professionals throughout the healthcare ecosystem,” says Dr. Amy Hester, PhD, RN, BC, FAAN, chairwoman and CEO, HD Nursing. “The Medical Professionals Mat by WellnessMats stands out as a new component of P4’s value proposition directed to healthcare professionals by minimizing staff fatigue and contributing to a healthier, more comfortable work environment.”

Because standing fatigue is often directly related to costly mistakes, especially in a medical environment, the Medical Professionals Mat by WellnessMats, known as the "Best-in-Class" anti-fatigue product, has set the gold standard for almost 30 years, promising complete comfort and support wherever one stands. These premium medical grade anti-fatigue mats provide not only a comfortable and healthier way to stand at work, but also offer superior durability, antimicrobial properties and longevity. Their professional-grade construction ensures a lasting investment that contributes to a positive work environment, improving employee retention and overall well-being. Additionally, the meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to "Made in the USA" construction align seamlessly with P4's values to contribute to the local economy.

“As the leader in Premium Standing Solutions and recognized for exemplary performance throughout various industries, we are thrilled to now join forces with HD Nursing and P4 to leverage our extensive experience to enhance the occupational comfort of medical and healthcare professionals,” says Daniel Bouzide, founder and president, WellnessMats. “This is a timely opportunity for healthcare leaders in virtually every healthcare setting to rethink and prioritize the well-being of their workforces and advance initiatives for employee retention -- one step at a time.”

Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing healthcare teams' well-being, P4 and WellnessMats invite healthcare organizations nationwide to express appreciation to their nursing departments and staff members with the gift of appreciation, innovation and comfort while providing care.

“These awareness events are an ideal time to show employees that you really care by gifting them with Medical Professionals Mats, an impactful solution that demonstrates your gratitude for outstanding performance,” says Dr. Hester.

About HD Nursing

HD Nursing is the dominant patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and fall injury prevention patient care. Offering the only fall risk assessment tool validated in the electronic medical record, and a program that is a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to reduce patient falls and injuries, the HD Nursing falls solution is employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, new HD Programs in Community Fall Prevention and Pressure Injury Prevention, showcase HD Nursing's dedication to improving multiple patient safety initiatives across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence as a national leader in patient safety.

About WellnessMats

WellnessMats is the industry leader in Premium Standing Solutions. With almost three decades of experience and meticulous attention to detail, WellnessMats has been crafting "Best-in-Class" anti-fatigue products that adapt to work setting. Proudly made in the USA, the company is dedicated to producing the highest quality products, aligning with U.S. Government instilled guidelines to support the economy and keep jobs in America. Every employee at WellnessMats takes pride in producing 1.2 million Premium Standing Solutions annually across eight business verticals. The company's commitment to excellence extends to meeting ASTM G21 Standards for anti-microbial properties, ensuring that their Premium Anti-Fatigue Mats are 100% sanitizable, prioritizing the health and safety of everyone.