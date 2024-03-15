Xactus Announces Flood Zone Determinations Integration with Encompass Partner Connect from ICE

BROOMALL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xactus, a leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, today announced a new flood zone determination integration using Encompass Partner Connect, the latest API framework from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) for mortgage technology and available via the Encompass® digital lending platform. This modern framework enables industry participants to integrate with ICE solutions and provide their services to loan originators and servicers through secure API-enabled technology.

Lenders can also obtain easy access to other Xactus verification products through Encompass Partner Connect, including:

Credit ReportX

Undisclosed Debt VerificationX

Tax TranscriptX

Employment VerificationX

Income VerificationX

Fraud ReportX

Social Security NotificationX

“Thanks to our deep relationship with ICE and our shared common goal – to advance the modern mortgage – we can provide lenders with a seamless, customizable route to access Xactus360 verification solutions via Encompass Partner Connect,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus.

Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE mortgage technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With eight operations centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability.

For more information, please visit Xactus in the Marketplace or follow the company’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xactus-llc/.