TechnipFMC Selected by Northern Endurance Partnership to Deliver the First All-Electric iEPCI™ for Carbon Capture and Storage

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (the “Company”) has been selected to deliver the first all-electric integrated project by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture between bp, Equinor, and TotalEnergies. The NEP is building carbon dioxide transportation and storage infrastructure for carbon capture projects in the United Kingdom’s East Coast Cluster.

TechnipFMC will use its integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) execution model to deliver this project. The Company’s all-electric solution will collect and feed the pressurized gas into an aquifer for permanent storage.

This contract(1) covers the supply and installation of an all-electric subsea system, including manifolds, umbilicals, and pipe.

An all-electric system drives simplification of the field design, enabling the reduction of infrastructure and installation time through the removal of hydraulic components and simplified umbilicals. The technology also enables the development of projects over long distances.

Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President, New Energy at TechnipFMC, commented: “ This is a significant milestone for both our company and industry. Using proprietary CO2.0® technology, we have extended our Subsea 2.0® platform with the development of the industry’s first all-electric system for carbon transportation and storage. With this award, we are demonstrating how the competencies established in traditional energies are at the very core of the energy transition.”

The NEP project will leverage TechnipFMC’s strong local presence across the UK. The full contract award is subject to the receipt of regulatory clearances and final investment decision, expected in late 2024.

(1) The full contract award will not be included in inbound orders until the project receives final investment decision and government approvals.

