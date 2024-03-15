Blue Ridge Expands Into Mexico and Latin America Through Strategic Partnership With HARDI LATAM

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Ridge, a leading supply chain planning solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership with HARDI LATAM, a prominent association serving the Heating, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration Distributors (HVACR) industry in Mexico and Latin America. This partnership marks Blue Ridge’s official expansion into Mexico and Latin America, a region with immense growth potential, and strengthens the existing collaboration with HARDI US.

“We are thrilled to join forces with HARDI LATAM to bring our best-in-class supply chain planning solutions to the dynamic and fast-growing markets of Mexico and Latin America,” said Kyle Pexton, CEO of Blue Ridge. “HARDI LATAM's extensive network within the HVACR industry and proven track record will be instrumental in our joint success as we work to support HARDI members in the region. This partnership also allows us to leverage the strength of our existing relationship with HARDI US, creating a unified front to empower the HVACR industry across North and Latin America.”

Empowering Growth Through Strategic Collaboration

This partnership is a strategic win-win, designed to leverage HARDI LATAM's established network and expertise to:

Seamless Market Entry: HARDI LATAM will be our guide, ensuring a smooth and compliant entry into the Mexican and Latin American markets.

Strategic Alliances: Together, Blue Ridge and HARDI LATAM will identify and develop key partnerships with HVACR distributors and other industry leaders, accelerating Blue Ridge's growth trajectory in the region.

Tailored Solutions for Local Success: With HARDI LATAM's insights into the specific needs and requirements of the Mexican and Latin American HVACR markets, Blue Ridge will be empowered to tailor its solutions for maximum impact.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Ridge, a company known for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to customer success,” said Guitze Messina, Executive Director of HARDI LATAM. “We are confident that by combining our expertise, we will create significant value for Blue Ridge and its clients throughout Mexico and Latin America, specifically within the HVACR industry. This partnership also strengthens the ties between HARDI LATAM and HARDI US, fostering a truly collaborative approach to serving the industry across the Americas.”

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge provides supply chain software that improves planning precision with an unmatched partnership so you can eliminate guesswork and maximize inventory performance.

We empower you with predictive insights and precise buying recommendations based on comprehensive details. You’ll always be prepared and in control, ready to make fast and accurate planning decisions. Our software improves cashflow and increases profitability by optimizing spending, increasing service levels, and reducing overstock and lost sales. Our unmatched LifeLine supply chain software coaching enables you to accelerate software adoption and efficiencies while simplifying buying complexity. We’ll stand by you so that you can be supply chain invincible.

For more information, visit www.blueridgeglobal.com or request a demo at blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo

About HARDI LATAM

HARDI LATAM is a prominent association serving the Heating, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration Distributors (HVACR) industry in Mexico and Latin America. They offer a variety of resources and services to help member companies succeed in the region.

About HARDI US

HARDI (Heating, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International) is the single voice of wholesale distribution within the North American and Latin American HVACR markets.

A non-profit association, HARDI serves its members through government affairs and advocacy efforts, market intelligence and benchmarking, training programs, and world-class events. HARDI proudly represents more than 460 distributor members and their 5,000 + branch locations, and close to 500 suppliers, manufacturer representatives, and service vendors. HARDI Distributor members serve installation and service/replacement contractors in residential and commercial markets, as well as commercial/industrial and institutional maintenance staffs. HARDI Affiliate members market, distribute, and support heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, parts and supplies. Learn more at www.hardinet.org.