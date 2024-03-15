Aminad Grows and Evolves Leadership Team with Two Key Promotions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aminad Consulting, a boutique management consulting firm specializing in supply chain and operations strategy, announced today two strategic promotions set to strengthen and grow their leadership team. Kevin Nunes has been promoted to Director of Growth and Development following his accomplishments as Principal, and Nat Barone officially joins the Leadership Team with his promotion to Principal.

“ Both Kevin and Nat are amazing talents in the consulting industry,” said Lido Ramadan, Aminad President and CEO. “ They both have made an enormous impact on the growth of the company and the high-level work that we produce for our clients. Their leadership has helped lead Aminad to tremendous growth and the development of a world-class firm culture. We are looking forward to seeing all they will accomplish in their new roles.”

Kevin joined Aminad following a nearly 15-year career with the Department of the Navy, supporting both the Navy and Marine Corps. Kevin joined the Leadership Team focused on firm growth strategy, business development and providing subject matter expertise to Aminad clients. He has surpassed expectations in all roles leading to significant firm growth.

“ Aminad has grown tremendously over the past three years, and made significant contributions for our clients,” said Kevin Nunes. “ I am excited to work to continue our growth trajectory and expand our client base and partnerships in my new role as Director of Growth and Development.”

Nat joined Aminad as the first full-time employee after 10 years at Grainger Industrial Supply and has served in a variety of project leadership capacities supporting Aminad clients. Nat’s leadership at Aminad has helped deliver impact to DoD organizations in areas of supply chain strategy, program / financial management, process optimization, and overall operational and materiel readiness improvement. In his role as Principal, Nat will be focused on project oversight, client success and business development.

“ Being a part of Aminad’s growth from the beginning has been an incredible experience,” said Nat Barone. “ I’m looking forward to continuing to help the company grow and provide great work to our clients as a part of the leadership team.”

About Aminad Consulting

Aminad is an innovative boutique management consulting firm dedicated to generating realistic and implementable change. We work with Federal agencies, with a specific focus on the Department of Defense, and we have a track record of delivering results within the Federal government. Our strong values-based culture, subject matter expertise, and client commitment make us unique. In 2023 Aminad was named to the Inc 5000, their list of fastest growing private companies in America, as well as Inc. magazine’s list of the Mid-Atlantic region’s fastest growing companies. Aminad was recently named the #2 Best Place to Work in Virginia for Small Employers by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, and also received six number one rankings on Vault’s 2024 Best Consulting Firm Rankings. Learn more about Aminad Consulting at aminadconsulting.com.