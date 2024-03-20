H.I.G. Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alight’s Payroll and Professional Services Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $60 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Payroll and Professional Services Business (“Payroll & Professional Services” or the “Company”) of Alight, Inc. (“Alight”, NYSE: ALIT) for up to $1.2 billion.

The Payroll and Professional Services Business is a leading global provider of technology-enabled payroll, human capital management, and professional services. The Company provides a full suite of end-to-end technology and services, including U.S. and multi-country global payroll, HR administration & outsourced services, cloud technology advisory and deployment & application managed services. Through its differentiated end-to-end solution offering and strong partnerships with leading cloud technology providers such as Workday and SAP, the Company serves more than 1,500 blue-chip, multinational clients across the world.

“We are excited to partner with H.I.G. to establish a standalone global leader in payroll and professional services. By focusing our investments and energy on enhancing our highly differentiated, end-to-end technology and service capabilities, we will be able to add significant incremental value for our clients. With H.I.G.’s support, expertise, and resources, as well as our continued commercial partnership with Alight, we are well-positioned as the partner of choice for global enterprises,” said Luca Saracino, Head of the Payroll and Professional Services Business.

“We are thrilled to partner with Luca and the entire Payroll & Professional Services team,” commented Matt Lozow, Managing Director at H.I.G. “As businesses grow increasingly global and face complex technology and compliance requirements, we believe that the Company is uniquely positioned to help clients address the many challenges which this creates. We see a tremendous opportunity for continued growth and look forward to working with the team to build upon their success and leadership position in the market.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. Capital. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Alight.

About Payroll and Professional Services Business

The Payroll and Professional Services Business is a global leader in full-lifecycle human capital management and payroll technology and services. With over 8,000 employees across the world, the Company provides an end-to-end offering of technology and services, including U.S. and multi-country global payroll, HR administration & outsourced services, and cloud technology advisory deployment & application managed services. Through its differentiated breadth of services, proprietary technology, and decades-long commitment to innovation, the Payroll and Professional Services Business delivers mission-critical solutions to more than 1,500 of enterprise clients across 185 countries. For more information, visit alight.com/solutions/payroll or alight.com/solutions/professional-services.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $60 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.