Bilt Rewards Announces Strategic Partnership with Alaska Airlines

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt Rewards, the nation's leading loyalty program that rewards consumers on rent and neighborhood spend, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Alaska Airlines.

This collaboration marks an expansion of Bilt's rewards ecosystem, allowing members to earn points on rent payments and neighborhood spend, including restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores, and then transfer these points on a 1:1 basis into Alaska miles, redeemable for flights on Alaska Airlines and its extensive network of oneworld partners.

The two companies announced they will also be launching an unprecedented offer later this year exclusively for Alaska Airlines cardholders. When using an Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card to pay rent through Bilt, cardholders will earn triple Alaska miles—3 miles for every dollar spent on rent, up to $50,000 annually. This innovative offering is the first of its kind in the airline loyalty world, designed specifically to reward Alaska’s loyal cardholders on their largest monthly expenditure.

Bilt Rewards CEO, Ankur Jain, commented on the partnership, stating, "From the Northwestern tip of Alaska to the most southeastern point of Florida, at Bilt we want to continuously reward our members no matter where they live in the United States.

"As one of the most loved brands in aviation, this first-of-its-kind partnership with Alaska Airlines not only broadens Bilts members’ ability to travel everywhere Alaska and its partners fly but also exemplifies our commitment to providing Americans with more valuable ways to earn and redeem rewards on their largest monthly expense, rent, and within their local neighborhood.”

"This innovative new partnership with Bilt will enable our guests who rent to get even more value from their Alaska Visa Signature card and builds upon our industry-leading loyalty offering,” said Brett Catlin, vice president, loyalty, alliances and sales. “Our guests can use their miles for travel on Alaska and our oneworld and additional Global Partners to 1,000+ destinations across the world."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in loyalty rewards, offering unparalleled value and opportunities for members of both Bilt Rewards and Alaska Airlines.

For further information regarding the unique benefits and features of this collaboration visit https://www.biltrewards.com/p/alaska

For more information on Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan, visit AlaskaAir.com.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, Bahamas and Guatemala. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 30 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to homeownership.

Through a partnership with the country’s largest owners including Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM and more. Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than three million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent, while these owners benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com.

The Alaska Airlines credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A., Inc.