Superior Paving Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Boxley Materials Company’s Asphalt Division

GAINESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superior Paving Corp., a leading provider of paving services in Northern Virginia, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the asphalt division of Boxley Materials, a prominent Lynchburg-based company known for its high-quality construction materials.

Founded in 1976, Superior Paving has established itself as a multi-generational, family-owned business built on a foundation of excellence, partnership, integrity, and commitment. The acquisition of Boxley Materials’ asphalt division not only expands Superior Paving's operational footprint but also aligns with its core values, enhancing its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its customers and communities.

David White, president of Superior Paving, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “ This opportunity immediately caught our attention, primarily because of how closely Boxley's values align with ours. We've long admired them as an integral part of Virginia's industry, particularly their exceptional safety culture, which mirrors our own commitment to safety and excellence. We have been dedicated to strategic growth opportunities and the synergy between our companies made this decision a natural fit. We are excited to welcome the Boxley team to our family and integrate our shared values and practices.”

Charles Craddock, vice president of Boxley Materials, commented on the acquisition, highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two companies. “ We have worked alongside Superior Paving leadership for many years. Considering the safety culture of both companies, a shared focus on operating with a high level of integrity, and attention to our most important assets—our employees—I am confident in Superior Paving’s ability to continue the legacy of Boxley’s asphalt division and our families.”

The acquisition includes Boxley's three asphalt plants located in Lynchburg, Salem, and Piney River. Boxley’s Lynchburg and Salem facilities have been recognized with the Diamond Achievement Commendation from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), underscoring their commitment to excellence in operations, environmental practices, safety, and community relations.

Jim Mitchell, CEO of Superior Paving, shared his excitement about the acquisition and the company's future, saying, “ This is a proud moment for us as we continue to grow and diversify our services. The addition of Boxley’s asphalt division, along with our expansion into slurry asphalt and sand mining, positions us for continued success and innovation.”

Frank Surface, chairman of Superior Paving, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the acquisition’s significance for the industry and the company’s enduring commitment to bringing excellence in everything they do.

Now with 13 plants across Northern and Central Virginia, and boasting a workforce of over 450 remarkable employees, Superior Paving is set for further advancements in the paving sector. This acquisition is a strategic step toward enriching its service offerings, fostering employee development, and upholding its commitment to deliver exceptional paving solutions.

About Superior Paving Corp.

Superior Paving Corp. stands as a beacon of quality and reliability in the paving industry, with its inception dating back to 1976 in Gainesville, Virginia. The company is renowned for its exceptional work quality, leadership excellence, and unwavering commitment to employee welfare and customer satisfaction, securing its status as an industry leader.