Texthelp Triples Audience Reach and Increases Pipeline While Saving Costs with the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recent study found that businesses with a digital engagement strategy were 4X more likely to exceed their business targets. To highlight organizations with expert-level digital engagement strategies, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced that Texthelp, a global leader in inclusive technology, has been able to triple its audience reach while cutting its average cost-per-lead in half.

Texthelp Group is focused on helping people learn, understand and communicate through the use of digital learning and accessibility tools. After using traditional marketing channels, primarily consisting of in-person events, Texthelp knew that to connect with today’s digital-first customer and continue to execute its mission of accessibility, it needed to innovate its marketing strategy and develop a digital engagement strategy.

“Embracing digital channels has enabled us to reach a broader global audience. Without transitioning to a marketing technology platform, we would not be able to achieve this level of pipeline growth,” said Donna Thomson, Principal Marketing Specialist, Texthelp. “ON24 not only empowers us to continually optimize our programs with engagement data and analytics, but it also saves our team countless hours by effortlessly collecting and integrating customer engagement data right into our system.”

With the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, Texthelp consolidated its lead generation efforts into a single platform, while providing new accessibility features and advanced analytics at a global scale. Its new digital engagement strategy increased awareness, engagement and overall conversion rates – all while integrating first-party data from digital experiences with its marketing automation platform to expedite sales follow-ups.

By integrating ON24, Texthelp has gained the ability to optimize its programs and strategy by analyzing the performance of its digital experiences. The Texthelp team is now able to consistently deliver sustained pipeline growth for the organization.

“A successful marketing program hinges on a team’s ability to adapt and pivot to meet the audiences where they are, while ensuring cost-effective revenue growth,” said Tessa Barron, SVP of Marketing, ON24. “Texthelp’s adaptability and innovation in meeting audience needs sets an example for the industry, and we’re proud to help them continue moving their program forward.”

To learn more about how ON24 powers Texthelp’s digital engagement strategy, read the case study here.

About Texthelp®

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. It has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and the workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

With over 50 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write, EquatiO®, WriQ®, OrbitNote®, ReachDeck® and FluencyTutor® which work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, enabling them to be integrated quickly into any classroom or workplace with ease.

In 2021, Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group, Wizkids and Don Johnston Inc. By combining capabilities and knowledge across the group, Texthelp can now provide a whole suite of literacy and numeracy support to more people across the globe.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2024 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.