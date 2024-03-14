AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to MetLife, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a-” (Excellent) to MetLife, Inc.’s (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET] newly issued senior unsecured notes (see detailed list below). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable. All other ratings of MetLife and its subsidiaries remain unchanged.

The proceeds from this debt issuance are expected to be used to cover upcoming debt maturities. MetLife’s proforma adjusted financial leverage and the historical interest coverage are in line with its current ratings, and its holding company liquidity is strong.

The Long-Term IRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been assigned with a stable outlook to the following senior unsecured notes:

-- JPY 7.1 billion 1.009% due March 7, 2029

-- JPY 23.1 billion 1.415% due March 7, 2031

-- JPY 16.7 billion 1.67% due March 7, 2034

-- JPY 11.2 billion 1.953% due March 7, 2039

-- JPY 15.5 billion 2.195% due March 7, 2044

-- JPY 23.5 billion 2.39% due March 6, 2054

-- JPY 15.2 billion 2.448% due March 7, 2059

