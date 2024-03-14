Draiver Launches Command Center: A Game-Changer in Vehicle Movement Management

Through the expert coordination of a 20,000-driver network, the platform enables vehicle movement 4x faster and can help customers reduce operational costs by 30%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The revolutionary platform uses predictive data to recommend the most efficient trip combinations, increasing the number of vehicles moved while using fewer drivers and reducing transit times. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Command Center underscores Draiver’s role as the 'Amazon Prime' of vehicle movement and logistics, and the “the easy button” for their customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Draiver launches Command Center, a new cutting-edge platform for vehicle movement management that employs advanced AI to navigate routing complexities, optimize trip chaining, and significantly reduce transit times with more efficient vehicle movement combinations.

Draiver launches Command Center, a new cutting-edge platform for vehicle movement management that employs advanced AI to navigate routing complexities, optimize trip chaining, and significantly reduce transit times with more efficient vehicle movement combinations.

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Draiver, the leading on-demand vehicle movement service, announces the launch of its Command Center—an all-encompassing platform for streamlined vehicle movement management. Revealed at the 2024 NADA Show, this cutting-edge predictive data product advances Draiver's technological suite, enhancing customer operations globally. In the past year, Draiver surpassed 1 million vehicle moves, maintaining a three-year CAGR of over 140%.

The platform revolutionizes vehicle logistics by utilizing advanced AI to skillfully manage routing complexities and enhance trip chaining. It optimizes vehicle movements by expertly visualizing routes and employing AI to recommend the most efficient trip combinations, increasing the number of vehicles moved while using fewer drivers and reducing transit times. The Command Center yields actionable insights, which improve lead times and offer detailed cost tracking for each VIN, including fuel and tolls. Thanks to its predictive data capabilities, the platform ensures smooth coordination between in-house employee drivers and Draiver's broad 20,000-driver network, resulting in substantial savings in time and costs.

Federico Ranero, Draiver’s newly appointed CEO, leads the initiative, drawing on his extensive go-to-market and tech experience. "The Command Center reinforces Draiver's commitment to expedient and efficient logistics, establishing us as the 'Amazon Prime' of vehicle logistics. It not only transforms business for our clients by providing pivotal data, but also expands opportunities for our vast network of gig economy drivers."

Since its 2013 inception, Draiver has been a catalyst for change in the U.S. vehicle delivery market with a service model that 4x's delivery speeds and reduces logistics costs by over 30%. In 2023, the company achieved nationwide coverage in the U.S. and expanded its innovative model to international markets, including Mexico, Brazil, and Canada, continuing to build on its significant growth trajectory.

About Draiver

Draiver is a leading vehicle delivery company offering best-in-class AI logistics software with a vetted, insured global driver network. The company’s full suite of services is available in North America and South America. Clients include global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)