Moss Awarded Construction of Nora Hotel In the Nora District

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moss has been selected to build a luxury 201-room boutique hotel in downtown West Palm Beach.

The hotel is the first vertical development in the thoughtfully master planned Nora District being developed by New York-based BD Hotels, NDT Development, Place Projects, and Wheelock Street Capital.

The 5-story, 203,214-square-foot hotel will be located on North Railroad Avenue, anchoring 150,000 SF of highly curated commercial, restaurant, retail, office and wellness spaces that blend a walkable streetscape with a dynamic public realm. Amenities within the hotel include a rooftop pool deck complete with a restaurant, two bars, lounge area, and poolside cabanas. The ground level features a state-of-the-art spa and gym along with a warm and elegant living room, restaurant, lobby bar and outdoor garden.

“We are honored to have been selected for this signature project,” said Brett Atkinson, President at Moss. “We anticipate breaking ground this summer and completing the hotel in spring 2026.”

The Nora District seamlessly integrates the adaptive reuse of high character, historic warehouses with an improved pedestrian streetscape and 3,500,000 SF of new vertical developments. Bordered by Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to the north, Quadrille Boulevard to the south, North Dixie Highway to the east, and the Florida East Coast (F.E.C.) Railway to the west, the Nora District is centrally located and offers retail, restaurants, offices, and residential housing on a 15-acre site.

About Moss: Moss is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management, solar EPC, and design-build. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, K-12 and higher education, solar energy and battery storage, and sports. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the nation’s top 50 general contractors and a top 10 solar EPC nationwide. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.