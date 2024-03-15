SkyDrive Signs Pre-Order with Bravo Air and Agrees to Partner in Developing Commercial Use Cases Originating from Augusta Regional Airport

Arnaud Coville, Chief Development Officer of SkyDrive on the left and Dann Standard, Operations of Bravo Air on the right. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arnaud Coville, Chief Development Officer of SkyDrive on the left and Dann Standard, Operations of Bravo Air on the right. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUGUSTA, Ga. & TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”) a leading Japanese eVTOL aircraft (*1) manufacturer, and Bravo Air, a well-established private air charter service operator based in Augusta, GA, USA, have signed a letter of intent for the purchase of up to (5) “SD-05 “SKYDRIVE” (*2) aircraft. The agreement also includes the formation of a “Partnership” to conduct joint studies in the development of use cases originating from Augusta Regional Airport to scale Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) within the region including the adaption of SkyDrive’s business model for air taxi services.

This collaboration builds off our existing relationship with key stakeholders in South Carolina (*3) and the progress made to make its Air Taxi Services available to potential customers within the region marking a significant milestone in SkyDrive’s journey to bring safe, sustainable, efficient air travel to local communities.

The partnership with Bravo Air represents a bold step forward in expanding our presence beyond South Carolina and into Georgia. SkyDrive aims to establish a thriving eVTOL air taxi network that connects Augusta Regional Airport to various destinations across the region, providing a seamless last-mile mobility experience for commuters and travelers alike. This exciting venture would not have been possible without the overwhelming support from state and local governments.

SkyDrive is committed to collaborating closely with Bravo Air and the State of Georgia to cultivate a robust operational AAM infrastructure that benefits regional airports and operators with the goal of creating a connected, environmentally friendly Air Taxi network that serves the needs of local communities while promoting economic growth and opportunity.

SkyDrive has indicated their intent to continue working alongside key stakeholders in both Georgia and South Carolina to make this vision a reality and invites all Part 135 Operators and related stakeholders interested to join us on this thrilling journey into the future of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry.

Dann Standard, VP Operations of Bravo Air said, “Bravo Air is thrilled to be working with SkyDrive on revolutionizing AAM in the United States. Bravo Air was honored to have recently visited SkyDrive in Japan and had the opportunity to meet the teams working diligently to bring AAM development into a reality. We are excited to be a part of a collaborative effort to bring more environmentally conscious air travel options to the Augusta area and beyond. “

“We are pleased to welcome SkyDrive to the Augusta Regional Airport and the Central Savannah River Area,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson. “We see our vision for a greener future coming to fruition with companies starting to adopt these new electric aircraft and embracing these new eco-friendly technologies.”

“We would like to congratulate SkyDrive and Bravo Air on their new partnership,” stated Mr. Herbert Judon, Executive Director. “The Augusta Regional Airport staff have worked diligently to prepare the infrastructure necessary to support the needs of this new industry. We are pleased to see this nascent industry start to grow and expand in our market.”

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Founder and CEO of SkyDrive said, “As we embark on this new partnership with Bravo Air, we are thrilled to witness not only the growth of SkyDrive but also the broader eVTOL industry in the U.S. market. This collaboration with Bravo Air marks a significant step forward in our shared objective of advancing AAM development, particularly in the Southeast region in the U.S. We are excited about the transformative potential of this partnership and the opportunities it presents for innovation, sustainability, and continued progress in our industry”.

About Bravo Air

At Bravo Air, we offer a non-membership, on-demand approach to private air travel. Our commitment to seamless service and unparalleled flexibility has set us apart, allowing us to redefine the standard of excellence in this field. We take immense pride in ensuring our client's needs are not only met but exceeded.

Moreover, at Bravo Air, we are at the forefront of advancing aviation's environmental responsibility. We believe in leading by example and implementing innovative measures to reduce our ecological footprint while maintaining top-tier service.

We envision a future where Bravo Air continues to be a catalyst for positive change, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in private air charter.

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive was formally established in July 2018 after testing flying car concepts and prototypes from 2014 with the mission of “taking the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution.” Its vision is to create a future where everyone has access to eVTOLs as their daily transportation in Japan and across the world. The company succeeded in the first crewed eVTOL flight test in Japan in 2019 and its eVTOL “SKYDRIVE” is in the process of acquiring its Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) certification. SkyDrive has been selected as a company to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) project at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive began production of ”SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at the plant owned by official production partner Suzuki Motor Company. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. Tomohiro Fukuzawa is the CEO of the company.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/