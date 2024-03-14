The American Cornhole League and Play Anywhere Team Up to Deliver Advanced Interactive Experiences to Cornhole Fans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Cornhole League today announced a partnership with Play Anywhere Holdings, the global pioneer in driving on-screen interactive experiences, to bring cornhole fans a wide range of live games and engaging content. Beginning this season, ACL fans will be able to interact and play along while watching the live stream of professional cornhole matches. The start of the ACL season begins with “The Kickoff Battle” in Palm Beach, April 4-7.

Under this exclusive agreement for its live streams on ACL Cornhole TV, the league will utilize the Play Anywhere® cutting-edge technology to roll out real-time on-screen interactive experiences. Fans watching live ACL tournament matches will have opportunities, offered via the Play Anywhere overlay, to play predictive and trivia games, win prizes and buy merchandise. Play Anywhere’s state-of-the-art AI engine will personalize the viewing experience for each of the millions of cornhole fans. Among its feature-rich capabilities, Play Anywhere enables sponsors to associate their brand with a “magic moment” in the sporting action.

Using the Play Anywhere financial clearinghouse, all the stakeholders in the content distribution value chain will benefit from these new revenue sources gathered from sponsorships, advertising and e-commerce. Where permitted, gaming advertising and affiliate fees, will also be included for fans interested in betting.

The ACL professional championships and international tournaments have grown rapidly in the last several years. The cornhole fan base has exploded digitally, in large measure because of ACL’s state-of-the-art technology platform and streaming of thousands of matches over ACL Cornhole TV. The combined TV and digital audience for professional cornhole now exceeds 50 million with matches airing on ACLTV, as well as on their partner broadcasters ESPN/ESPN+ and CBS/CBSSN.

Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of ACL commented, “Our fans love to engage with our competitions, and this well give them lots of chances to get in on the action and easily buy their favorite merchandise. ACL has always been committed to using state-of-art technology, and we are excited about working with a trailblazing company like Play Anywhere.”

Pete Scott, Chief Strategy Officer of Play Anywhere and former VP of Emerging Media and Innovation at Warner Media-Discovery, stated, “We are honored to partner with one of the premier sports leagues in the world and excited to explore new ways to engage and provide interactive experiences to the ACL sports fan, while utilizing our patented technology to generate new revenue for every participant in the broadcast and streaming value chain. We will leverage our AI software to hyper personalize every ecommerce, gamification and targeted sponsorship so the user is getting their own one-on-one viewing and interactive experience.”

About the American Cornhole League:

The American Cornhole League (ACL) is the worldwide governing body for professional, competitive, and recreational cornhole. The ACL provides the premier cornhole engagement experience by setting the standards for cornhole technology, media, and equipment.

About Play Anywhere:

Play Anywhere Holdings Inc. enables interactive services across all sports and unscripted content. Through its patented AI fintech platform, which includes a compliance engine, a clearinghouse, and a data analytics platform, Play Anywhere provides transparency to all stakeholders in the media value chain and unlocks the value of interactivity across licensed content. Over the past several years the clearinghouse has processed over a trillion B2B transactions across more than a billion unique users. With interactive rights agreements with LaLiga and strategic partnerships with Dolby, Play Anywhere is setting the global standard for interactive on-screen experiences.