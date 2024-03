OSI Systems Receives $15 Million Order for Innovative Medical Tech Components

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) announced that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately $15 million to provide critical electronic sub-assemblies for a leading-edge healthcare original equipment manufacturer (OEM), known for innovative and specialized medical solutions.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected for this $15 million order from a leader in healthcare technology. This ongoing partnership highlights our commitment to quality and our ability to meet the needs of advanced medical technology providers."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.