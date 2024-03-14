OneVest and TrueNorth Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Wealth Management Technology for Financial Institutions

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneVest, an award-winning wealth management technology company, proudly announces a strategic partnership with TrueNorth, a professional services organization renowned for its expertise in advising, implementing, integrating, and engineering digital solutions tailored for the financial services sector. This collaboration marks a leap forward in delivering next-gen wealth management technology solutions to banks and financial institutions across North America.

As a highly integrated implementation partner, TrueNorth clients will benefit from OneVest’s innovative technology, empowering them with comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to their unique needs. With OneVest's fully configurable platform, TrueNorth clients can streamline their wealth management processes, provide personalized advisor and client experiences, and achieve operational efficiency.

Similarly, OneVest will benefit from TrueNorth's specialized services in implementation and development, ensuring that OneVest’s solutions are seamlessly integrated into clients’ existing digital ecosystems. This synergy between OneVest’s technology and TrueNorth’s expertise will deliver unparalleled support and solutions to drive growth and modernization within the banking sector.

"We are thrilled to join forces with TrueNorth to deliver innovative solutions that empower financial institutions and drive meaningful change in the wealth management and financial services landscape,” says Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. “Together, we are committed to redefining industry standards and exceeding customer expectations."

Alex Gonikman, Co-founder and CEO of TrueNorth, added: “We’re excited to partner with OneVest, bringing our implementation expertise to the forefront of wealth management technology. This collaboration highlights our shared vision for empowering financial institutions with next-gen solutions that make a real difference. TrueNorth is committed to innovating at the intersection of technology and financial services, and this partnership with OneVest is a prime example of how we can make an impact together.”

The partnership underscores a mutual dedication to next-gen solutions, service excellence, and client-centric approach. Both companies are poised to redefine the wealth management and financial services industry, setting new standards of excellence and customer satisfaction.

About OneVest:

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to power the world’s wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. OneVest operates across North America.

For more information about OneVest, please visit www.onevest.com

About TrueNorth:

TrueNorth.co is at the forefront of digital innovation within the financial services sector, providing a comprehensive suite of services including advisory, implementation, and systems integration. Led by veteran software architect Alex Gonikman, TrueNorth employs over 180 professionals dedicated to delivering advanced digital solutions that ensure client success in the dynamic financial landscape. TrueNorth is headquartered in New York City, with development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co