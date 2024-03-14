Canadian Life Science and Technology Park, Allyant, and IPS-Integrated Project Services, ULC Announce Strategic Partnership for Development of a Life Science, Healthcare, and Technology Park

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Life Science and Technology Park, Allyant, and IPS are proud to announce a strategic, multi-year partnership focused on the advancement of the design and engineering of a state-of-the-art Life Science, Healthcare, and Technology Park. This collaboration brings together expertise in design and construction oversight tailored for specialized turnkey startups, commercial manufacturing, and comprehensive support facilities.

In the initial phase, this collaborative effort will begin with the development and site master planning of a 56-acre site in Georgina, Ontario, situated within the Keswick Business Park. This park aims to serve a wide array of sectors, attracting tenants and clients from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, bioprocessing, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), warehousing, healthcare, academia, digital and technology sectors, and other related fields.

“Our collaboration with Allyant and the IPS Canadian team is designed to create an innovative, capital-efficient, and sustainable model. This approach is vital for developing the infrastructure needed to expedite the process of developing, testing, and delivering transformative services and medicines to patients,” remarked Safa’a Al-Rais, President and CEO of the Canadian Life Science and Technology Park.

About Canadian Life Science and Technology Park

The Canadian Life Science and Technology Park is committed to linking the Life Science and Technology industries within a 56-acre advanced space. Our mission is to establish a vibrant ecosystem that connects startups with established commercial enterprises. By integrating real estate, people, ideas, machinery, systems, and data into a cohesive network, we aim to create an agile and efficient environment conducive to development and manufacturing, aligning with the latest Industry and Pharma 4.0 innovations.

About Allyant

Allyant stands at the forefront of redefining project delivery in the Life Sciences and Technology sectors. Known for our innovative client centric approach and expertise, we specialize in transforming complex visions into tangible results. Our team excels at creating collaborative and efficient practices, ensuring our clients achieve unparalleled success in their ventures. At Allyant, our focus is not just on meeting expectations but on exceeding them, as we navigate and lead in the ever-evolving landscape of modern technology and project delivery.

About IPS

IPS, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill, and passion, IPS provides consultancy services, architecture, engineering, project controls, construction management, and compliance services that allow clients to develop and manufacture life-impacting products. Its newest acquisition, Linesight specializes in cost, schedule, risk, program, and project management services in various market sectors, including data centers, life sciences, and high-tech industrial. With the addition of Linesight, IPS has over 3,200 professionals in over 45 offices across 17 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. For further information, please visit www.ipsdb.com.

