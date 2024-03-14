F45 Training Now Serving as Exclusive Fitness Provider for 24/25 Ikon Pass Holders

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, today became the exclusive fitness provider for Ikon Pass holders for the 2024 – 25 winter season as part of Ikon Pass Peak Perks program. New pass holders (and those who renew) can now sign up for a 14-day trial for just $14 at F45Training.com/IkonPass.

“In collaboration with Ikon Pass, F45 expands its reach – even now going so far as literally summitting mountain tops – to ensure everyone has access to today’s strongest offering in functional fitness,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “We have no doubt that Ikon Pass holders joining the F45 family ahead of the upcoming season will only strengthen their athletic aptitude and help them reach their overall wellness goals, both on and off the slopes.”

In addition to the current exclusive trial offer for Ikon Pass holders, F45 and Ikon Pass fans will also benefit from custom, collaborative athletic programming between both brands led by its roster of accomplished Athletes, slated to launch in the coming months. Tailored exercise content will be available both digitally and implemented in F45 classes across studios nationwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce F45 Training as the exclusive fitness provider for Ikon Pass for the 24/25 winter season, adding further value to our 24/25 Ikon Pass holders,” said Ryan Blanchard, Vice President of Brand Partnerships for Alterra Mountain Company. “F45’s exercise approach is a clear benefit for winter sports enthusiasts as they condition for all mountain activities.”

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal, combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45'' or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com.