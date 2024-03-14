Zoom Rooms at AMC Is Now Live at Several AMC Locations Across the Country as AMC Theatres® and Zoom Redefine Interactive Business Meetings and Hybrid Events

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc., today announced that Zoom Rooms at AMC is now available in eight major markets around the country.

Zoom Rooms at AMC enables companies with dispersed workforces and customer bases to bring people from different locations together at the same time for cohesive hybrid events and meeting experiences. The spaces combine Zoom’s collaboration platform with the comfort and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology of AMC’s modern theatres. Additionally, Zoom Rooms at AMC can be leveraged for announcing exciting company news, product releases to customers, and more.

As AMC continues to evolve its business across all sectors, this announcement represents a significant enhancement to the Company’s theatre rentals business, which works with thousands of corporate clients each year. This strategic collaboration, first announced in late 2022, merges AMC Theatres’ unparalleled amenities, captivating sight and sound, and unmatched comfort with Zoom's collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic. The result is an innovative and seamless experience that brings people across the country together for state-of-the-art collaboration.

Through Zoom Rooms at AMC, businesses and organizations can make their meetings larger than life by leveraging the Zoom platform to host Zoom Meetings, Events, Webinars, and Sessions on the big screen to help elevate interactive, hybrid events for business meetings, organizations, and event planners. This initiative allows users to leverage AMC's top-notch facilities for a truly immersive experience.

"Zoom Rooms at AMC represents a groundbreaking fusion of technology and entertainment, and a significant step forward in AMC’s already successful corporate meetings business,” said Tim Anderson, Vice President, Sales, at AMC Theatres. “We are thrilled to offer a platform that helps transform meetings into immersive experiences, combining the best of both worlds – the exceptional facilities of AMC Theatres and the advanced collaboration features of the Zoom platform.”

Zoom Rooms at AMC are available at the following AMC locations around the U.S.:

Atlanta

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

Chicago

AMC River East 21

Denver

AMC 9+CO 10

Kansas City

AMC Town Center 20

Los Angeles

AMC The Grove 14

New York City

AMC Empire 25

San Jose

AMC Mercado 20

Seattle / Tacoma

AMC Pacific Place 11

For inquiries and bookings, please visit Zoom Rooms at AMC.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. In addition, in 2023 AMC launched AMC Theatres Distribution with the highly successful releases of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. AMC Theatres Distribution expects to release more concert films with the world’s leading musical artists in the years ahead. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

