IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund and PepsiCo Partner on Food Science Undergraduate Scholarship

IFT's Feeding Tomorrow Fund has partnered with PepsiCo to support the next generation of the science of food community through a joint Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship. This unique hybrid study-and-travel scholarship offers a $5,000 academic scholarship in addition to a $1,000 travel stipend to IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, where the recipient will join the global science of food community to experience innovative products and solutions, cutting-edge scientific sessions, and exclusive networking opportunities.

To be eligible for the Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship, applicants must demonstrate a commitment to the science of food, meet a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and plan to enroll full- or part-time as a rising sophomore, junior, or senior in a food science program. The scholarship is open to candidates anywhere in the world.

“The Feeding Tomorrow Fund is excited to partner with a leading company like PepsiCo to support a future leader of tomorrow. The PepsiCo and IFT Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship is an exciting opportunity for a passionate student to not only support their education, but to attend the science of food event that has helped transform the global food system for many years,” added Steve Hartley, Director of Fund Development at IFT.

The recipient will also have the opportunity to attend the PepsiCo Meet & Greets at the IFTSA Student Lounge during IFT FIRST. Through its sponsorship of the IFTSA Student Lounge, PepsiCo is connecting its research and development professionals with the attending IFTSA (Institute of Food Technologists Student Association) community interested in pursuing R&D as a career path. Attendees can network with PepsiCo employees; ask questions about the company's products, culture, and career opportunities; and gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the food and beverage industry.

“PepsiCo is a proud to encourage and enable students to grow their skills and passion in the science of food,” said Mary Carunchia, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist at PepsiCo.

Since 1985, the Institute of Food Technologists through the Feeding Tomorrow Fund has awarded more than 2,700 scholarships totaling over $3 million. In addition to graduate and undergraduate scholarships, IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund also offers scholarship awards for students with specific criteria such as greatest financial need, those transferring from a community college, and first-generational college enrollment.

The application deadline for the PepsiCo and IFT Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship is March 29, 2024.

To learn more, please visit IFT's Feeding Tomorrow Scholarships page. Interested students may also email International Scholarship and Tuition Services at ContactUs@applyists.com or IFT at feedingtomorrow@ift.org to learn more about the application process.

Early bird registration is currently open for IFT FIRST, being held July 14-17, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. To experience the largest global food science and innovation expo or to learn more, go to www.iftevent.org.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of over 11,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and innovate to advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science and innovation is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.