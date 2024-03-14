Cerebre Selected by Chevron Technology Ventures for Catalyst Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebre, a software provider that supports manufacturing plants across the Process Industry, including the Energy and Nuclear sectors, has been selected by Chevron Technology Ventures as part of its Catalyst Program™.

The Catalyst Program™ was launched by Chevron in 2017 to promote and accelerate innovation from early-stage companies that can help transform the Energy sector.

Founder and CEO of Cerebre, Jeff Robbins, said: “ We are thrilled and honored to be selected by Chevron as part of the Catalyst Program. We are witnessing an explosion and convergence of technology never seen before. As the world races to build AI, we have worked extensively to help companies feed their AI models with high-quality data that represents the plant and their business. We are energized to be recognized by Chevron as having a potential role to play in the industry’s transformation.”

About Cerebre

Cerebre’s patent-pending technology is designed to help companies unlock, navigate, and leverage their data based on the physical construct of the facility. This data foundation can enable companies to accelerate their digital agenda and support engineers and operators to make informed and safe decisions. Cerebre’s focus is to improve personnel safety, regulatory compliance, reliability, and process outcomes.

For more information on how Cerebre helps to build data foundations for the process industry, see www.cerebre.io.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures pursues technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. For more information, visit www.chevron.com.