Elavon and BMO Partner to Bring Innovative Payment Solutions Platform to BMO’s U.S. Clients

ATLANTA & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, one of the world’s largest payment processors, has announced a partnership with BMO, the eighth-largest bank in North America by assets, to provide a comprehensive and innovative payment solutions platform to the bank’s clients in the United States.

The partnership allows for the acceptance, enablement and optimization of credit, debit, and digital payment transactions. Additionally, it will provide secure, scalable payment capabilities and technologies tailored to the needs of BMO’s U.S. small business, corporate enterprises, and capital markets clients.

“Elavon is excited to bring our capabilities to support BMO’s business clients,” said Jamie Walker, Elavon CEO. “Our range of digital payments capabilities reflects the evolving demands from clients for greater payments integrations with their own technology, faster access to funds, and top tier client service.”

Services include:

Core acquiring and processing – customized merchant processing solutions

Omnichannel acceptance – in-person, online or on-the-go

Dynamic and multi-currency conversion – international payments

Fraud management – proven track record with state-of-the-art security solutions

“Our partnership with Elavon aligns with BMO’s digital first strategy supporting progress for our clients through significant enhancements in technology capabilities that enable speed, scale, and elimination of complexity,” said Hugh McKee, Head, BMO Partners. “With Elavon, we’ll continue to accelerate high-value service and convenience to meet the diverse needs of our clients.”

For more about merchant services through BMO, please visit bmo.com/merchantservices.

About Elavon (http://www.elavon.com/)

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.