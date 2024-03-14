Tech Mahindra and Sprinklr Partner to Deliver AI-first Customer Experience Platform for Global Enterprise Front-Office Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, Tech Mahindra. Tech Mahindra and Sprinklr together will implement an AI-first customer experience management (CXM) platform that delivers unified services across touchpoints and focus on go-to-market strategies.

After collaborating on joint implementations in Europe, the two organizations have decided to formalize and expand their relationship globally. The partnership will empower enterprises to better manage customer journeys across customer service, social media, sales, and marketing.

Vikram Nair, President - EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Contact centers serve as the primary touchpoint for customers seeking assistance. Today's customers expect an omnichannel experience while seamlessly moving between different digital and human channels. An effective way of supporting this is by deploying an AI-powered omnichannel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform that can support current and future needs. Our partnership with Sprinklr is a positive step towards addressing the market demands and offering tangible value to our shared customers by co-implementing an AI-first customer experience management platform. The partnership will further leverage our expertise in digital transformation and provide customized, world-class implementation services with accelerated return on investment (ROI) to enterprises worldwide.”

“The rise of AI and the shift to digital customer experiences represent huge opportunities for brands to break down the walls of the contact center and unify customer facing functions,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas. “Our successes with Tech Mahindra to-date put us in an excellent position to formalize our partnership and bring our services to help more enterprises harness the power of AI and transform how they deliver customer experiences.”

Sprinklr and Tech Mahindra's expanded partnership will deliver a comprehensive omnichannel customer service platform to enterprises. With this platform, enterprises will have the flexibility to interact with customers on the channel of their choice and receive outstanding experiences across a wide range of traditional and digital channels.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognises global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and among the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With its NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. It aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now.’

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.