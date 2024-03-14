Bojangles Marks Next Chapter of Westward Expansion with Multi-Unit Development Agreement in Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bojangles, one of the leading chicken and breakfast brands famous for its made-from-scratch food, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development agreement that will bring 20 new restaurants to Phoenix, marking the next chapter of the brand’s expansion West. The growth will be led by operators, LVP Restaurant Group, LLC, an entity of LV Petroleum, in partnership with Kingsbarn Realty Capital, serving as real estate developer. This agreement is an extension of the group’s partnership with Bojangles, signing a multi-unit development agreement last year to bring 20 first-to-market restaurants to Las Vegas, and 10 non-traditional units in TravelCenters of America locations across the West.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with LVP and Kingsbarn as we continue to grow Bojangles outside of our core in the Southeast. They have proven to be strong operators, have a deep understanding of their markets, and share our commitment to bringing Bojangles West,” said Jim Cannon, chief development officer of Bojangles. “With the consumer demand for chicken at an all-time high, there has never been a better time to be in the segment, and our new boneless platform has resonated strongly in each new market we enter. We know guests in Phoenix are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles food and hospitality, and we look forward to working closely with the LVP and Kingsbarn teams to open these restaurants.”

Founded by Lissette Amiel, LV Petroleum’s executive team has over 30 years of experience in the QSR industry. Jeanette Davis, the group’s vice president of food and franchise brands, will lead the construction and development of the new Bojangles restaurants in Phoenix. Before joining LVP, Davis served as the director of operations of 13 different QSR brands within 107 locations across the United States, which has since grown to 18 brands within her portfolio including Arby’s, Carl’s Jr., and Subway. LVP Restaurant Group has cultivated a strong presence in the Phoenix region through the team’s C-store operations, bringing a deep knowledge and understanding of the QSR market as they expand their portfolio in the area with Bojangles.

“We are firm believers in the direction Bojangles is heading, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to increase our commitment with the brand, expanding its footprint into Phoenix,” said Jeanette Davis, vice president of food and franchised brands at LVP Restaurant Group. “From our experience in the market, we know excellence is required to stand out and attract customers throughout all dayparts. Bojangles will be welcomed with open arms in the West Valley, and we are excited to be a part of the journey.”

Last year, Bojangles announced the launch of its expansion strategy, including a streamlined boneless chicken menu, new building design and new staffing model across new and existing markets. This system-wide change was implemented to simplify operations and enhance the guest experience. The brand has implemented this new strategy within several restaurants across the U.S., most recently in Ohio, Texas, and Florida, among others.

Bojangles continues to be a nationally recognized leader in the QSR space with accolades including being ranked #57 in Franchise Times’ Top 400, #43 in Technomic’s Top 500 Chains, as well as #32 in QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Fast Food Chains of 2021. Most recently, Bojangles ranked #115 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500, ranking #115 and one of the best chicken franchises. Bojangles’ compounding success and record AUV of more than $2.2M has continued to position itself for further successful growth throughout 2024 and beyond. Bojangles is continuing to seek qualified franchisees to add to its growing brand portfolio amid its aggressive US expansion. Franchise opportunities remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1.0M and liquid capital of $500,000. For both traditional and non-traditional units, operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $590,100 - $2,828,500. For more information on development opportunities with Bojangles, please visit https://www.bojangles.com/franchising/.

