Outcast Turns to Domo to Measure Campaign Performance and Fuel Insights for Its Tech Clients

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Outcast, a leading integrated communications and marketing agency, is using Domo’s data experience platform to measure the impact of its campaigns and make real-time, informed decisions about where to focus client resources.

Outcast serves clients across a wide variety of tech industries, ranging from e-commerce to consumer products to artificial intelligence. Each client requires a customized program with a unique mix of campaigns across earned, social, owned and paid channels. To better serve its clients in the fast-paced tech industry, Outcast turned to Domo to automatically capture - in near real-time - data for each of these channels to deliver insights into campaign performance, as well as produce fast and accurate reporting.

Prior to implementing Domo, the agency had tried rolling out a different business intelligence (BI) tool, but a complicated UX resulted in poor adoption rates. Instead, Outcast employees manually logged client campaign performance data, a time-consuming process that often led to data silos, and prevented them from making quick, real-time decisions about where to focus their resources. This problem was amplified for larger clients who often have several different agencies and stakeholders involved within a campaign.

Outcast was able to eliminate the manual reporting and completely recreate its reporting infrastructure with Domo’s out-of-the-box integrations and connectors. Now the agency automatically captures real-time data for the earned, owned and paid campaigns of each client. This simplicity has increased data literacy across the agency, giving teams the confidence to automatically capture data and glean insights for owned and paid channels, as well as the ability to deliver instant insights into campaign performance with the click of a button.

“Our teams were frustrated daily, manually pulling data from various platforms. This manual work led to error and inconsistencies in key metrics,” said Aaron Lemley, Senior Director of Marketing Analytics at Outcast. “Reporting on campaign performance has gotten exponentially easier, quicker and more accurate since we’ve turned to Domo. Domo allows us to have higher data integrity, while discovering insights from our clients’ data in real-time, and then directly empower our clients to take action based on those insights.”

Beyond Outcast’s internal teams, Domo Everywhere – Domo’s embedded analytics solution – enables the agency’s clients to get answers immediately through personalized dashboards and insights available on web or mobile. Self-serve analytics help clients monitor their campaign performance in real time rather than waiting for a report, increasing their confidence in the agency’s work while saving time previously spent on ad hoc reporting requests.

“Outcast demonstrates how attainable impactful data experiences can be for anyone – within an agency or as a client,” said Mark Maughan, SVP of customer success, Domo. “When you have the right connectors and solutions at your fingertips and the power to share data externally, in real-time, you can scale data experiences without diverting precious time away from other priorities.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Outcast are using Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.