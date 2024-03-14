Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Signs First Business to WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia announced last week that the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance had secured its first contract for the state’s healthcare solution for small businesses.

Appalachian Foundation Services of Roanoke, Virginia enrolled its employees for healthcare coverage after hearing of the state’s new option allowing small businesses to pool together as one large self-funded group. The WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance allows its participants to spread claims risk and lower administrative costs resulting in savings for employees and their families.

“ This seemed like the perfect choice for us to be able to finally offer healthcare options to our employees,” said Hunter Crigler, co-owner of Appalachian Foundation Services. “ Before WiseChoice, healthcare solutions were way too expensive for us to even consider.”

Prior to WiseChoice, the Roanoke-based business did not carry group coverage and employees were left to solve their own insurance needs. Drew Pollard from Business Solutions in Salem, VA assisted the group in finding the right fit for the company.

“ The WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance is opening the door for the 90% of employers running small businesses across the state that are charged with providing insurance options for their staff,” said Drew Pollard. “ We are finally able to really assist these thousands of business owners that haven’t been financially able to offer these benefits before and that is a great opportunity for Virginians.”

Formed from a 30-year partnership between the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance is designed to help drive healthcare engagement and literacy that will lead to improved long-term health and lower healthcare costs. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has a long-standing record of excellence in the administration of plans like WiseChoice in states like Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio.

“ We are elated to be part of this solution for small business owners,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, President, Monica Schmude. “ Keeping our employees healthy is critical to the success of any business and making healthcare affordable is the responsibility of many stakeholder groups, as seen in the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance. This is a great day for Anthem and business owners across the Commonwealth.”

Over the past year, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce has been working diligently with participating local chambers, the Virginia Farm Bureau, and other associations to establish the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance, seeing its launch in January of this year.

Employers gain access to the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance through membership with a participating local chamber of commerce, the Virginia Farm Bureau, or any trade association with the program. To be eligible, employers must have between 2-50 employees, have their corporate headquarters located in Anthem’s Virginia service area, and be in good standing with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, their local participating chamber, or affiliated association. Both the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia remain committed to developing an accessible, affordable health insurance option for small business employers in the Commonwealth.

Additional information for Virginia companies interested in joining the Alliance is available at wisechoicehealthcare.com or by contacting your local insurance broker.

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce:

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 30,000 members. The Chamber is a non-partisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. Learn more at https://vachamber.com/.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia:

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X, on Facebook, or at LinkedIn.