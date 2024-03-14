Percapita Selects Brightwell for Integration of Cross-Border Remittances in Their Digital Services Marketplace

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced today the addition of Percapita to its growing customer base. Percapita is a digital-first neobank focused on addressing the unique financial needs of hourly workers and the people in their lives.

Percapita will expand the breadth of its financial services offerings by collaborating with Brightwell to offer embedded peer-to-peer (P2P) remittance options through its secure platform highlighting value, security, and reach for its users. Leveraging Brightwell’s software development kit (SDK) for ReadyRemit, Percapita can easily add the new remittance features to its solution – eliminating the need for extensive development resources and time-consuming development cycles.

“Hourly employees and their families face numerous challenges and may have limited access to traditional banking services, and frequently need to navigate stressful paycheck-to-paycheck dynamics,” said Alex Ehrlich, CEO and president at Percapita. “We are committed to enhancing the financial well-being of our user community while offering a comprehensive suite of services with partners that share this ethos. This collaboration with Brightwell will provide a secure, convenient in-app option for international money transfers.”

"Through our user-centric design philosophy and dedication to rapid deployment, Brightwell is committed to solving the difficult challenges of cross-border payouts, disbursements & remittances," said Larry Hipp, CEO of Brightwell. "This collaboration with Percapita aligns perfectly with our shared mission and values, allowing us to make a meaningful impact on lower-income workers worldwide."

Brightwell launched ReadyRemit in 2022 to enable businesses to integrate cross-border transactions easily and quickly via APIs or SDKs. Powered by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., and Brightwell’s international payment partners, ReadyRemit enables businesses to quickly launch a global payment program to drive customer loyalty and capitalize on a new revenue stream.

"Incorporating Brightwell's ReadyRemit solution significantly streamlined our development efforts, solving the complexities of coding for diverse payment methods and locations," said Paul Kanevsky, head of architecture at Percapita. "Using their SDK, we were able to conduct test transactions within a week, saving us significant IT resources."

About Brightwell

Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Atlanta-based financial technology company Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people and businesses send money securely across the globe. Brightwell’s suite of cross-border payment products is simple to use, easy to integrate with, and help our customers achieve measurable results. Processing and securing billions of dollars each year, Brightwell’s products are trusted by businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500.

*Brightwell is a technology provider and not a bank or other regulated financial institution. Terms and conditions apply.

About Percapita

Percapita is a digital company that offers access to financial services. Our mission is to close the gap between financial services and financial wellness by making financial products more affordable and readily accessible for hourly employees and the people in their lives. For more information, visit https://www.percapita.com/en.