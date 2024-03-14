Willow Risk Advisors Partners with the U.S. Women’s Health Alliance (USWHA) and ProAssurance to Launch Medical Professional Liability Insurance Program Specifically Designed for USWHA Member Practices

DOYLESTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willow Risk Advisors today announced a partnership with U.S. Women’s Health Alliance (USWHA) for a medical professional liability insurance program available to its members. Willow Risk Advisors is the broker of the new program that supports women’s health practitioners. In an effort to further increase value to its member groups, the U.S. Women’s Health Alliance (USWHA) has forged a partnership with Willow Risk Advisors to bring professional liability solutions to its members. The U.S. Women’s Health Alliance membership includes over 5,000 providers including 3,200 independent ob-gyn physicians spanning 35 states.

Willow Risk Advisors worked with ProAssurance to develop this exclusive Professional Liability Insurance Program tailored specifically to serve women’s health care specialists. This new program will offer risk management and available coverage enhancements designed around women’s health, combined with ProAssurance’s commitment of aggressive claims handling and administrative defense. In this new partnership with Willow Risk Advisors, the program will offer risk management and patient safety resources to help participants mitigate risk. Not only will the program continue to uphold the original mission of USWHA, but it will further enhance educational opportunities and mobility toward professional growth.

This program is underwritten by a ProAssurance company.