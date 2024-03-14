Wipro Enters into Agreement with Desjardins to Modernize Consumer Banking Services Using its NetOxygen Platform

TORONTO & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has been selected by Desjardins to transform their credit solutions for members and clients.

Wipro Gallagher Solutions’ (WGS), a Wipro Company and leading provider of cloud-based Loan Origination Systems (LOS), flagship NetOxygen solution will integrate and manage Desjardins' multiple in-house and legacy systems to bring all their Loan Origination Systems into one platform, resulting in improved customer experience, efficiency gains and cost savings.

This transformation program will provide Desjardins members and clients with a convenient digital lending experience that is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device. It will also eliminate operational tasks through automation, enabling Desjardins employees to focus on advisory services and the handling of more complex transactions.

Kim Watson, President & Managing Director, Wipro Solutions Canada Limited, said: “We are excited about the prospects that this project holds for the future of lending services, harnessing NetOxygen’s cutting-edge digital capabilities. Transforming Desjardins’ consumer banking services will enable them to better serve their customers and simplify their processes to realize their ambitions.”

Nathalie Larue, Executive Vice-President, Personal Services, Desjardins Group, said: “At Desjardins, we are committed to meeting the needs of our members and clients to continue improving and simplifying their experiences. The NetOxygen solution is perfectly aligned with Desjardins' vision, Wipro is the natural choice of our strategic partnership in this major transformation journey."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With nearly 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.