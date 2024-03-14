AUTEL and Efinance Belgium announce strategic partnership to bring MaxiCharger EV Charging Solutions to Belgium

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUTEL, a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Efinance Belgium, an experienced supplier of high-quality charging solutions.

AUTEL is excited to collaborate with Efinance Belgium, a company that shares our vision for a greener future and now, as part of this partnership, will offer a comprehensive range of AUTEL MaxiCharger charging solutions.

"At AUTEL, we believe in the power of technology to transform the future, and our collaboration with Efinance Belgium is a significant step toward revolutionizing the EV charging landscape in Belgium," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe.

Efinance Belgium, known for supplying a comprehensive range of charging solutions, both AC and DC, is set to become the distributor of AUTEL's MaxiCharger products. This includes the MaxiCharger DC Compact, delivering a powerful 47kW output, ideal for businesses requiring shorter charging times. The MaxiCharger DC Fast, with a versatile range of 60-240 kW, is tailored for workplaces and commercial parking. And the MaxiCharger DC HiPower with charging capacity ranging from 320 up to 640kW, offering ultra-fast DC charging potential to meet the needs of charge point operators and businesses with high-volume charging requirements.

The partnership between AUTEL and Efinance Belgium symbolizes a united front in the pursuit of sustainable mobility, with a specific focus on driving the adoption of MaxiCharger DC. By combining AUTEL's technological prowess with Efinance Belgium's local market expertise, the collaboration aims to accelerate Belgium's journey towards a cleaner and more environmentally conscious future.

For further information about AUTEL and its MaxiCharger product line, please visit https://autelenergy.eu/.