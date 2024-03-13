The Medical University of South Carolina and Flatiron Health Announce Collaboration to Drive More Standardized, Efficient, and Effective Cancer Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point of care solutions in oncology and closing the gap between research and care, today announced a collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), to bring Flatiron Assist™ to oncology care clinicians at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

The collaboration between Flatiron Health and MUSC will equip clinicians with advanced cancer care insights from Flatiron Assist, an oncology-specific clinical decision support platform that prioritizes the latest evidence-based medicine, site-preferred pathways, and clinical research at the point of care. Through Flatiron’s integration with Epic’s electronic health record at MUSC, Flatiron Assist will determine and promote site-preferred pathways and open clinical trials at the point of care alongside the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®).

“Partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Hollings Cancer Center, a market-leading cancer care provider, is an incredible opportunity to accelerate our shared vision for the delivery of more standardized, efficient, and effective cancer care,” said James Hamrick, MD, Vice President of Clinical Oncology at Flatiron Health. “Flatiron Assist, tailor made for oncology, offers a clinical decision support platform that places emphasis on the latest evidence based medicine, aiming to reduce care variation while increasing access to clinical trials and novel therapies, ensuring patients at MUSC and beyond receive the highest quality of care.”

Flatiron Assist has over 700 medical oncologist users and has been leveraged in 90,000+ treatment decisions. Its high provider adoption has promoted the standardization of quality and guideline-concordant care yielding results such as an 88% concordance with NCCN guidelines1 and 85% use of site-preferred regimens2. Flatiron Assist users also adopt novel therapies an average of 59 days sooner than non-Flatiron Assist users ensuring higher quality care.

“MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is excited to partner with Flatiron Health on the development of cancer clinical pathways,” said Craig Lockhart, MD, MHS, Director of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Associate Director of Clinical Science at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. “This project will reduce variability in cancer treatment while increasing the quality of cancer care provided across the state of South Carolina.”

For more information, visit https://web.musc.edu/ and www.flatiron.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is South Carolina’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center with the largest academic-based cancer research program in the state. The center comprises more than 140 faculty cancer scientists across 20 academic departments. It has an annual research funding portfolio of more than $52 million and sponsors more than 200 clinical trials across the state. Dedicated to preventing and reducing the cancer burden in South Carolina, the Hollings Office of Community Outreach and Engagement works with community organizations to bring cancer education and prevention services to South Carolinians across all 46 counties.

Hollings offers state-of-the-art cancer screening, diagnostic capabilities, therapies and surgical techniques within its multidisciplinary clinics. Hollings specialists include surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, psychologists and other clinical providers equipped to provide the full range of cancer care. For more information, visit hollingscancercenter.musc.edu.

+++