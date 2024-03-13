Heng Leong Hang Implements CyberArk to Enhance Identity Security and Cybersecurity Capabilities Amidst Digital Transformation

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that Heng Leong Hang, a well-established and renowned retail brand in Taiwan with more than 70 stores, has chosen the CyberArk Identity Security Platform as the foundation of its evolving cybersecurity strategy. Applying the right levels of privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform secures human and machine identities and flexibly automates the identity lifecycle – all with continuous threat detection and prevention to enable Zero Trust and enforce least privilege. This implementation will help better safeguard the company's core systems and customer data.

In the digital age, especially with the pervasiveness of AI, the retail industry faces increasingly severe cybersecurity challenges. Heng Leong Hang is acutely aware of the substantial cybersecurity exposure faced by hundreds of employees in its stores across Taiwan. Threats include theft of sensitive employee and customer data as well as risks to point of sale systems.

Heng Leong Hang is often targeted by cyberattacks, prompting management to focus on delivering improved management and control of its privileged accounts. With the company undergoing digital transformation, this need has become more urgent. Heng Leong Hang not only needed to enhance security of its on-premises IT infrastructure but also the security of its business services, including its website, e-commerce services, and AWS cloud resource environment.

To address these challenges and strengthen its cybersecurity strategy, Heng Leong Hang opted to work with CyberArk to enhance how employee identities are authenticated and secured as well as locking down privileged access, a priority attack vector.

As a result, the company has implemented several components of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. These tools not only protect employees with highly privileged access and workstation endpoints, but also allow for automated security processes, enhancing employee work efficiency and reducing the burden of compliance.

Timo Lu, Head of Information Department at Heng Leong Hang, stated: "The size of our employee pool is our biggest challenge. To solve cybersecurity issues, we first need to address personnel and privileged access issues. This is why identity security is so crucial. CyberArk's solutions have not only improved access management and control but also elevated Heng Leong Hang's security posture to a new level. CyberArk significantly reduced the cyber risks associated with identity theft, exceeding my expectations."

Edward Hsieh, Regional Director of CyberArk in North Asia, commented: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to assist Heng Leong Hang in successfully strengthening its overall cybersecurity architecture, thereby protecting its employees, customers and business operations. This not only enhances the trust of their employees and customers, but also provides the necessary security foundation for Heng Leong Hang in an increasingly digitalized cloud-based business environment."

