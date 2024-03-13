AdvisorEngine Integrates With Charles Schwab Trust Bank, Expanding Data Connectivity for Its Wealth Management Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvisorEngine®, the financial experience company, continues to broaden its data connectivity capabilities through integrations with key institutional partners.

AdvisorEngine announced today its integration with Charles Schwab Trust Bank, providing its wealth management platform the ability to digitally serve advisory firms with client accounts at the bank.

Charles Schwab Trust Bank is a fiduciary-oriented bank that provides trust and custody services to more than 20,000 employee benefit plans, many of which are 401(k) plans managed by registered investment advisors who provide investment fiduciary services.

The direct feed brings in comprehensive portfolio data across numerous points used by advisory firms to manage client accounts, including daily positions and transactions, realized gain/loss data, required minimum distributions and account demographics.

This integration is the latest in a series completed by AdvisorEngine with the Charles Schwab Corporation. In January, AdvisorEngine also announced an integration with Schwab Advisor Services’ new Schwab iRebal platform and expanded digital onboarding capabilities for advisory firms with Schwab clients.

“Our relationship with Charles Schwab is built on true collaboration,” said AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro. “This new integration with Charles Schwab Trust Bank provides more depth of service for clients on our wealth management platform.”

Integrating with Charles Schwab Trust Bank adds to AdvisorEngine’s established feeds with major custodians, insurers and financial services data providers.

“We are committed to deepening our connectivity with important industry partners such as Charles Schwab,” said AdvisorEngine Chief Operating Officer Craig Ramsey. “Our clients reap the benefits of technology that operates on trustworthy and secure data.”

Webinar

Michael Pendergrass, senior relationship manager for third-party solutions at Schwab, detailed AdvisorEngine’s newest capabilities with Schwab Advisor Services. For more: https://www.advisorengine.com/advisorengine-schwab-partnership

About AdvisorEngine®

AdvisorEngine powers financial advice that is personal, scientific, and beautiful. Its wealth management technology platform uses smart automation to modernize the advisor experience (AX), the business operations experience (BX), and the client experience (CX). Capabilities include CRM, a portfolio management suite and a client portal.

Based in New York, NY, and Raleigh, NC, the AdvisorEngine team strives to fulfill six ideals through their work: camaraderie, clarity, curiosity, creativity, crushing it, and celebration.

AdvisorEngine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. For more information, please visit advisorengine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,400 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.