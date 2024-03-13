Everfox Partners with Microsoft to Advance Cloud Solutions for National Security

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global high-assurance cybersecurity leader, Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership agreement whereby Microsoft will integrate Everfox’s cross domain technology into Azure’s cloud service offerings.

Everfox's portfolio of accredited, defense-grade cross domain solutions is built to meet the most stringent security requirements of data access and transfer. Through partnership with Microsoft, warfighters and the intelligence community will be able to access the information they need at the scale and velocity that the mission requires.

“Everfox is committed to supporting the missions of our customers who must maintain decision dominance in a world of increasing nation-state and non-nation-state driven attacks,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. “By partnering with Microsoft, our combined innovation and industry expertise will realize expanded capabilities from cloud to tactical edge.”

“This partnership with Everfox will enable us to continue evolving our cloud solutions and delivering the accredited, secure collaboration capabilities critical to our government customers,” said Zach Kramer, Vice President, Mission Engineering at Microsoft. “When the power of Microsoft Azure is combined with Everfox’s defense-grade cybersecurity solutions, we enable improved security and a real-time experience for our government users and coalition partners worldwide."

As a result of this new agreement, Everfox and Microsoft will work together to develop innovative new cloud products to ensure that federal employees, from warfighters to the intelligence community, from sensor to shooter, or from home base to military base, can access the information they need at the scale and velocity the mission requires. Consequently, Everfox and Microsoft will be able to deliver enhanced value creation for the consumer by prioritizing an on-demand cloud service with built-in cybersecurity features.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely - wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com