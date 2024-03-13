Bluebird Network Announces NTIA Grant Route Open Request for Proposals

Bluebird Network's 500 mile fiber build will connect major metros from St. Louis to Tulsa and deliver connectivity to underserved communities across Missouri and Oklahoma (Graphic: Business Wire)

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of more than 11,000 miles of fiber and two data centers, is seeking bids from vendors to complete the Engineering Design and/or Environmental Assessments associated with the project.

Vendors are invited to visit the Bluebird RFP submission website to submit a proposal associated with the fiber build, supported by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Middle Mile Grant award. RFP responses are due no later than April 4, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

Vendors can download the RFP Template, KMZ layer of proposed fiber route, Master Construction Agreement and Professional Services Agreement as well as a collection of live Frequently Asked Questions at BluebirdNetwork.com/open-request-for-proposals/.

A contract will be awarded based on RFP evaluation criteria including the ability to meet slated requirements, customer references, solution approach, price and additional factors detailed in the RFP and other supporting documents.

The fiber build will have uniformly placed Point of Presence (PoP) locations along route corridors and is planned to span 330 miles through Missouri and 164 miles through Oklahoma.

“These projects will extend middle-mile infrastructure to unserved and underserved areas and promote broadband resiliency by creating new and alternative connections across the Midwest,” said John Nolan, Bluebird Network’s Chief Development Officer. “These projects will also increase competition, reduce costs and spur the rapid deployment of last-mile services in rural areas.”

Nolan added that the new routes have the potential to grow and strengthen fixed wireless and cellular connectivity, including advancements in new wireless technologies that are supported by fiber.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprise customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates more than 11,000 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 82,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 163 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities.

