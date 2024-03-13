Vorys Selects Everlaw as Strategic Technology Partner for Ediscovery

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the leading cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, has been selected by Vorys, a prominent Am Law 200 firm, as the firm’s strategic ediscovery platform in support of clients worldwide.

With approximately 375 attorneys and 900 employees across 10 offices, Vorys provides strategic business and legal counsel to businesses, including Fortune 500 companies throughout the U.S. and around the world. In 2023, Vorys launched a firm-wide effort to transition key legal platforms to the cloud, including a search for a world-class litigation and investigation platform for modern, cloud-based ediscovery.

Vorys’ rigorous evaluation process narrowed down the selection from six to three, and finally to the one vendor, Everlaw. The law firm’s comprehensive evaluation of leading cloud-based ediscovery platforms included assessments of 60 desired functionalities, demonstrations, and user feedback sessions. The final challenge was a proof of concept.

“With the evolving landscape of legal technology and our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, selecting the right ediscovery platform was critical,” said Julie Brown, director of practice technology at Vorys. “Everlaw fulfills our current requirements and aligns with our future objectives.”

According to Vorys, the decision to select Everlaw as a trusted partner in their transformation process was influenced by several key factors, including:

Exceptional speed across the entire application

Advanced analytics and AI capabilities

A user-friendly overall interface

Scalability to meet evolving needs

Proven innovation to meet evolving needs

Outstanding support and training

“Everlaw’s speed, simplicity, and cost-saving features for document review, coupled with outstanding support and training, solidified our decision,” said Brown.

Vorys values the innovation that Everlaw delivers in its generative AI features, EverlawAI Assistant.

“Vorys’ testing of EverlawAI Assistant has been very promising,” Brown said. “We have successfully generated summaries of documents. The summarization feature includes a summary by topic, which is helpful. We have also been able to prompt the model to answer questions about specific documents for real-time insights. Finally and most impressive, we have been able to draft documents with AI assistance based on sets of key exhibits. We look forward to working with the Everlaw team going forward to continuously improve this valuable tool.”

Everlaw is consistently ranked by G2, the industry-leading, peer-to-peer review site, as the #1 ediscovery software platform globally.

"Vorys and Everlaw share a deep focus on client service excellence and innovation," said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO, Everlaw. "Having the right technology partner will help Vorys’ litigation and investigation teams stay ahead of the opposition and continue delivering exceptional client service. We are thrilled to be that partner.”

For more details, please read this blog post on ILTAnet.org.

About Vorys

Vorys was established in 1909 and currently has nearly 375 attorneys in 10 offices in Ohio, Washington, D.C., Texas, Pennsylvania, California, London and Berlin. Vorys currently ranks as one of the 200 largest law firms in the United States according to American Lawyer magazine. Learn more at Vorys.com.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.