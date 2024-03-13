Stellar Cyber and Torq Partner to Deliver Automation-Driven Security Operations Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the leading provider of Open XDR security operations software, announced a technology partnership with Torq, security hyperautomation pioneer, to help security teams dramatically improve their ability to combat advanced attacks. This partnership combines the power of Stellar Cyber Open XDR with Torq Hyperautomation, providing security teams with a turnkey integrated solution to streamline their security operations.

“Since using the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform and the Torq Hyperautomation Platform together, we can service more customers without adding resources to our SOC team,” said Ricardo Panez ,President and COO, Compuquip. “The power of these technologies working together is a true force multiplier.”

Torq offers security teams a better way to automate their security operations via their no-code, multi-tenant, cloud-native hyperautomation platform. With the Torq and Stellar Cyber platforms deployed, security teams can deploy automated tasks across their security operations workflows, from data ingestion, normalization, and analysis through threat hunting, investigation, and ultimate response.

"As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and propagate, organizations must have security solutions that can automate threat detections and response actions effectively," said Andrew Homer, VP Strategic Alliances, Stellar Cyber. "Our partnership with Torq represents a significant step forward in empowering security teams to take control of today's threat landscape with confidence."

"We are excited to partner with Stellar Cyber in our shared mission to deliver hyperautomation solutions for our customers," said Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels at Torq. “Torq has redefined conventional security automation with a streamlined approach to driving automated workflows and instantaneous response actions. Coupled with Stellar Cyber’s automated threat detection, our unified solution becomes a force multiplier for SOC analysts."

With this technology partnership, Torq and Stellar Cyber can offer security teams a set of unique automation capabilities that will result in:

Scalable threat detection, investigation, and response across any environment

High-fidelity cases ready for investigation that eliminate manual processes

Automated threat hunting and response actions that work without complicated coding requirements

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Torq

Torq is your security product’s favorite security product. Torq’s enterprise-grade security hyperautomation platform unifies and automates the entire security infrastructure to deliver unparalleled protection and productivity. Torq drives maximum value and efficiency from existing security investments. It supercharges security teams with powerful, easy-to-use no-code, low-code, and full-code workflows that reduce manual tasks, freeing security professionals to focus on higher-value strategic activities. For more information, please visit https://torq.io.