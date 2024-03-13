AEG Presents and Cárdenas Marketing Network Forge Historic Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion and live events, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN), the Chicago-based international Latin music powerhouse. The deal combines the world’s number 2 and number 3 live event companies, and in doing so catapults AEG Presents to the world leader in live Latin Music. The two companies will work together to create elevated and expanded experiences for both artists and audiences globally, with each benefiting from this complementary strategic alliance.

“We are excited to partner with AEG Presents, one of the most powerful global forces in live entertainment. I have known Jay Marciano for over 40 years and have deep respect for all his accomplishments and the tremendous business that he has built at AEG Presents. Together we look forward to making an even greater impact on the explosive growth in the Latin market,” commented Henry Cárdenas, CMN Founder and CEO.

“Henry is a true entrepreneur and visionary, and what he and his team have built is simply awe-inspiring. We have been looking to expand our presence in Latin music and concerts for quite some time, and it was important that we took the time to find the right partner; we found it in Henry and CMN,” commented Jay Marciano, AEG Presents Chairman and CEO. “AEG Presents has always placed a premium on preserving the identity and unique voice of our partner brands while providing them with the support and infrastructure to expand their reach and influence. Cárdenas Marketing Network is the most recognized and trusted name in Latin concert promotion, and we are so proud to welcome Henry and his team to the family.”

CMN, founded by music entrepreneur Henry Cárdenas in 2001, is a major force in Latin music and sports, promoting global tours from such notable artists as Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Chayanne, Ana Gabriel, and Nicky Jam, among many others. Most recently, CMN launched the largest global Latin music tour with Luis Miguel, one of the most prolific Latin artists and six-time Grammy winner, with over 200 performances. In the world of sports, CMN has been a leader in promoting some of the most iconic friendly soccer matches in the United States, including the prestigious “El Clásico” match between Argentina and Brazil at MetLife stadium and the first soccer game at Lambeau Field between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live event companies, with a portfolio of tours, festivals, venues, subsidiaries, and partners that include some of the biggest and most recognizable names in the world: the company promotes tours from BLACKPINK, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, among many others. Its festival portfolio includes globally renowned events such as the British Summertime Hyde Park, The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Electric Forest, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rock En Seine, and Stagecoach. The company’s group of music venues features such iconic music destinations as Brooklyn Steel, Eventim Apollo Theatre, Mission Ballroom, and Webster Hall, plus forthcoming venues The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN and The Olympia in London, UK. Its combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and partner brands are comprised of promotion companies The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

CMN is the leading Latin live entertainment company in the United States, with reach and influence across the entire continent. Continuously developing projects in the realms of music, art, and sports, CMN serves as a multicultural example of organization and entrepreneurship. Recently, they have acquired the agency of record title for the Hispanic focused promotion and media strategy for Family Entertainment icons FELD Entertainment, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) & Harlem Globetrotters. For more information, visit www.cmnevents.com or follow @cmnevents.

