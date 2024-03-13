Sabanci University Will Host the "Sakura Festival" on the 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between Turkey and Japan

TUZLA, ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Sabancı University, which has over a thousand sakura trees, representing the largest sakura population in Turkey, the "Sakura Festival" event will be held for the first time this year, within the scope of the "Make a Promise for the Future" Scholarship Program.

The festival, which will be decorated with the flowers of sakura trees, symbolizing rebirth in Japanese culture, will host its visitors with events, celebrations and a special gala program featuring Japanese culture, and will also provide support to successful young people in need of financial support studying at Sabancı University within the scope of the "Make a Promise for the Future" Scholarship Fund to continue their success.

What is the “Make a Promise for the Future” Scholarship Fund?

The “Make a Promise for the Future” Scholarship Fund is a scholarship fund that aims to benefit a greater number of successful students in need of financial support from Sabancı University's original and innovative education. It takes its inspiration from the promises of young people to solve problems for a stronger future and a better world.

Sakura Festival Will Continue Throughout the Day

As part of the Sakura Festival organized by Sabancı University, which breaks new ground on the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Japan, guests will have the chance to watch the flowers of over a thousand Sakura trees on the campus and celebrate this beauty by coming together.

In the daytime program of the Sakura Festival, which will last all day, visitors will have a pleasant time with the concerts of the famous Japanese bands Kufuki and Heart Sutra, as well as the performance of DJ Salam. Throughout the day, origami, ikebana, chado, sushi, and scent workshops, as well as kendo shows and traditional tea ceremonies, will take place. The festival will also screen the movie "The Boy and The Heron", with which the great master Hayao Miyazaki made his magnificent return to cinema after ten years.

At the gala event in the evening program of this special festival, sakura trees, symbolizing rebirth in Japanese culture, will bring the two communities together and will be a hope for successful young people in need of financial support studying at Sabancı University.

The evening gala of the "Sakura Festival" will include a very special performance bearing the traces of traditional Japanese culture from the famous Japanese band "WA League", which will be followed by a performance by Cem Adrian, songwriter, composer, and one of the most important voices of the new generation.

All proceeds from the "Sakura Festival Gala Event" ticket sales will be transferred to Sabancı University's "Make a Promise for the Future" Scholarship Program.

Those who wish to buy tickets to attend the Sakura Festival Gala Event, can click on the link.