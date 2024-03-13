Europcar Mobility Group Reaches New Key Milestones in its “Connected Vehicles” program:

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Europcar Mobility Group pushes forward its ambition to connect all the vehicles in its fleet by the end of 2024 and, in that perspective, is ramping up its "Connected Vehicles" program.

For the European N°1 in vehicle rental, the development of vehicle connectivity - either natively through partnerships with car manufacturers or by adding telematics solutions to vehicles - is a key enabler in collecting vehicle data in accordance with data protection regulations, so as to be able to improve fleet management efficiency and customer experience.

To date, 125,000 vehicles in the Europcar Mobility Group fleet - all brands combined (Europcar, Goldcar, Ubeeqo) - are connected, out of a fleet of around 250,000 vehicles, which represents a significant milestone.

In some countries, such as the UK and Portugal, 100% of the fleet is already connected.

"The first benefits of our program translate into operational efficiency. Built-in connectivity brings us real-time control on our fleet, optimization of operational processes such as fuel management, vehicles allocation, vehicles safety and security monitoring, but also a better management post-accidents. Moving towards a fully connected fleet will further allow us to automate certain tasks such as fleet inventory, invoicing, etc.

Last but not least, connectivity paves the road to a better customer experience: enabling deskless and direct access to the vehicle, enhanced transparency on billings and potentially, new connected services, such as real time assistance and eco-driving guidance & scoring” – comments Caroline Jannel, Group Operations Director.

As part of the deployment of its “Connected Vehicles” program, Europcar Mobility Group recently signed a partnership with Ford, which allows a seamless access to Ford vehicles’ telemetry data such as geolocation, fuel level, mileage and maintenance alerts.

“This partnership with Ford is a great example of how much the collaboration with car manufacturers brings immediate benefits into our capacity to connect our fleet, without investing and installing aftermarket solutions. I would like to thank Ford for acting such as a strong partner, we together set up a new reference in our business” – Roy Tippner, Network Transformation Director, in charge of the Connected Vehicles Program.

Chris Miller, Data Services Manager, Ford Pro Intelligence, commented: “Europcar Mobility Group have successfully delivered a clearly defined and well executed connectivity strategy, and Ford is delighted to support the program as a partner. Our Ford Pro Data Services software delivers seamless access to a rich selection of connected vehicle data from Ford cars and vans on the fleet, and has enabled Europcar to boost their efficiency and enhance the experience of their employees and customers”.

-------

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility player, with 75 years of mobility services expertise and a leading position in Europe. “We help to change the way you move” is what we stand for and brings us together.

More than ever, we're committed to delivering simple, seamless, innovative solutions that make mobility easy, enjoyable and increasingly eco-friendly.

To do this, we offer to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 250.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including an increasing share of electric vehicles.

Our brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® - a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders of car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC) and Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning.

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of our more than 8,000 employees, everywhere we deliver our mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in 133 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

More info: www.europcar-mobility-group.com