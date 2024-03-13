Marine Corps Exchange Embarks on a Global ERP and Inventory Management Transformation with Jesta I.S. and the Cloud

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S. is thrilled to announce that Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) has selected Jesta I.S.’s foundational Merchandising ERP for the digital transformation of its Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) stores, totalling more than 160 worldwide. The implementation of Jesta’s latest Merchandising ERP, the foundation of Jesta’s end-to-end Vision Retail Management Suite, will drive and support innovation, and enhance operational performance, data quality and data assurance across all MCX stores. The modern architecture of Jesta’s Merchandising ERP will also help MCX realize resilient cloud operations and facilitate the adaptability of future technology enhancements.

Currently headquartered in Quantico, VA, the Marine Corps Exchange was founded in 1897 with the opening of the first store at the Marine Barracks in Boston, MA. MCX stores provide a full line of retail products to active-duty marines, sailors, soldiers and airmen, and their families.

Over the past several months, the MCCS team worked diligently to identify new and innovative software for the significant upgrade and replacement of their current Retail Management System. The MCCS team also sought a proven implementation and integration partner that would ensure seamless success. MCCS made the considered and strategic decision to select Jesta’s flagship Merchandising ERP following a rigorous vetting and approval process.

Jesta I.S.’s Merchandising ERP is anchored by Master Data for unified and frictionless data management of enterprise inventory, omnichannel order journeys, and customer profiles and personas in real time. The ERP system will help MCX easily manage the enormous breadth and depth of its assortments and SKUs as well as allocation and replenishment. MCX inventory includes military uniforms and tactical gear, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, electronics, small appliances, health/beauty products, groceries, and much more.

Jesta’s Merchandising ERP includes Forecasting, Planning, Price Management, Sales Audit, Allocation and Automated Replenishment Solutions, all of which MCX will leverage for more customer-centric buying. MCX will also leverage Jesta’s Place and Locate mobile app for in-store inventory management, as well as Jesta’s Vision Central Portal for additional capabilities including Buyer’s Toolbox, alerts and exception management workflows. Vendor Portal, Unified Commerce Order Management, Onboarding Analytics and other solutions within Jesta’s end-to-end Vision Retail Management Suite are being considered for future project phases.

Arvind Gupta, President, Jesta I.S. said: “Jesta I.S. is proud to drive the retail operations of the Marine Corps Exchange, an essential service to the global Marine Corps Community, consisting of elite servicemen and women who protect the interests and guard the ideals of the United States.

“With Jesta’s Merchandising ERP, the foundation of Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite, the Marine Corps Exchange has obtained robust capabilities to unify enterprise data, which ensures data integrity. MCX will modernize the architecture that supports existing business processes with a constant awareness to adaptability for future directives, support for critical business decisions, and vendor relationship management and compliance. MCX will also be able to easily manage their extensive product classifications and the movement of inventory to surpass the expectations of their invaluable community.”

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite for omnichannel retailers bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between the head office, warehouse, store and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Vision Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging a Master Data foundation, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Genesco, JD, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis, and Puma. Learn more at jestais.com.