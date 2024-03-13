Knightscope ($KSCP) Signs MoU with Draganfly ($DPRO)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, and Draganfly Inc. [Nasdaq: DPRO] [CSE: DPRO] [FSE: 3U8A] (“Draganfly”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today jointly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to fully integrate Draganfly’s drone technology with Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) technologies to form a unified autonomous offering committed to reimagining public safety.

Adding Autonomous Security Drones to the Company’s growing portfolio of technologies addresses a frequently requested advancement that enhances safety at the places people live, work, study and visit, both on the ground and from the air. Drones equip Knightscope’s ecosystem with the best of both worlds, creating a comprehensive suite of autonomous public safety solutions that integrate ground-based robots, stationary emergency communication devices and advanced aerial platforms. Clients can expect a synergy that enhances their security programs, providing a seamless and comprehensive approach to safety, threat detection, and emergency response.

Key Benefits That Improve Public Safety

Unprecedented Situational Awareness – augmenting a security profile with robots, E-phones and drones provides clients with actionable intelligence that elevates situational awareness, enabling quicker and more informed decisions during active emergencies.

– augmenting a security profile with robots, E-phones and drones provides clients with actionable intelligence that elevates situational awareness, enabling quicker and more informed decisions during active emergencies. Enhanced Threat Detection - when combined, the technologies will deliver a more comprehensive and nuanced overview of the environment, allowing for more effective threat detection and efficient response.

- when combined, the technologies will deliver a more comprehensive and nuanced overview of the environment, allowing for more effective threat detection and efficient response. Improved Crime Prevention – the unified physical presence more effectively deters criminal activities, enhancing overall crime prevention in public spaces.

– the unified physical presence more effectively deters criminal activities, enhancing overall crime prevention in public spaces. Critical Infrastructure Protection – an established, multi-layered defense of ground and aerial assets safeguards against threats to critical infrastructure such as power plants, transportation hubs, and government facilities.

This technology is planned to be integrated with the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface, enhancing its capabilities by providing aerial surveillance options that can quickly adapt to changing situations. The Autonomous Security Drones can be programmed to patrol specific areas, follow predetermined routes, or be dispatched to investigate alarms or incidents in real-time, offering a birds-eye view that compliments the ground-based operations of ASRs, stationary emergency communication devices and Automated Gunshot Detection systems.

"Partnering with Draganfly marks a significant milestone in Knightscope's mission to make the United States the safest country in the world. By integrating our cutting-edge ASRs and emergency communication systems with Draganfly's innovative drone technology, we are setting a new standard for comprehensive, AI-driven public safety solutions,” stated William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “This collaboration helps to further establish our position as a technology leader committed to the advancement of public safety."

"As we embark on this groundbreaking work with Knightscope, Draganfly stands at the forefront of helping revolutionize security with autonomous drone technology,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Our work signifies a significant step forward in integrating AI-driven solutions to enhance public safety. Together, we're flying into a future where innovation and security converge to create smarter, safer communities and industries."

LEARN MORE AT INNOVATION WEEK

Knightscope’s Innovation Week (March 11-15) is aimed to give analysts, investors, supporters, and prospective clients a behind-the-scenes look at all things Knightscope with opportunities for live Q&A each day. Those interested in participating, interacting with the team, and learning more about the today’s announcement must register to attend at www.knightscope.com/innovationweek.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about board transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that board transitions may have greater costs than anticipated, or may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.