Sunrise Mountain Partners and CleanCapital Expand Development Activities

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrise Mountain Partners, a developer of renewable energy projects, announced today a significant expansion of its strategic co-development partnership with CleanCapital. CleanCapital, a diversified energy company, is one of the top owners and operators of C&I and DG solar and storage projects in the U.S., having deployed over $1 billion in cumulative capital to date. The company currently oversees 223 operating projects totaling 291 megawatts (MW) spanning 21 U.S. states and territories. The amended agreement accelerates the parties’ investment into and development of local, community-based solar farms that provide economic benefits and clean energy to communities.

In less than two years, the strategic alliance between Sunrise Mountain Partners and CleanCapital has resulted in over 35 projects in three states. Sunrise Mountain Partners contributes its expertise in siting, developing, and permitting projects; CleanCapital provides the necessary capital and market knowledge to each project and will have primary responsibility for construction, project financing, and long-term operations. By combining their respective expertise and resources, the companies are laying the groundwork for dozens of community solar farms in several states that will deliver an estimated 350 million kilowatt hours of clean energy to local communities annually, while generating local tax revenues and creating hundreds of jobs across the country.

Nicholas Minekime, CEO and Founder of Sunrise Mountain Partners, emphasized, “This expanded agreement accelerates our collaboration by providing increased financial resources and a long-term commitment to project development. Together, we are empowering local communities across America with greater choice, good-paying jobs, and reduced electric bills.”

CleanCapital CEO and Co-Founder Thomas Byrne echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact of the development partnership, stating, “I have known Nick Minekime since 2014 and can attest unequivocally that he is a person of high integrity. Sunrise Mountain has been an ideal development partner for CleanCapital since we began collaborating two years ago. We are pleased to significantly expand our activities by signing this long-term agreement.”

Paul Curran, Chief Development Officer at CleanCapital, stated: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Sunrise Mountain Partners to develop a greater number of projects together in several core markets. This partnership represents a significant step towards our goal of accelerating the flow of institutional capital into grid-critical projects to advance the nation’s clean energy transition.”

Patrick Verdonck, CEO of Verdonck Partners, mentioned, “It was a pleasure working with Nick Minekime and his team. Their thoughtful approach to developing solar projects and, in particular, their willingness to work closely with all stakeholders makes them attractive partners to landowners and to the local communities in which they are developing solar farms.”

Sunrise Mountain Partners was founded in 2021 by Nicholas Minekime, a clean energy veteran with a successful track record of developing, owning, and operating solar farms. The firm’s people have been involved in the development, ownership, and operations of over 70 solar farms nationally, representing over $1.2 billion of projects in 16 states. The firm operates from its offices in Dublin, Ohio; Stamford, Connecticut; and Modesto, California.

Verdonck Partners LLC advised Sunrise Mountain on the transaction. Pierce Atwood LLP served as Sunrise Mountain’s legal counsel.

CleanCapital engaged Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe as Buyer’s counsel on this transaction.

About Sunrise Mountain Partners

Sunrise Mountain Partners builds partnerships with landowners and their communities. We develop, build, and operate solar farms that provide clean electricity and economic benefits to local communities. The firm operates from its offices in Dublin, Ohio; Stamford, Connecticut; and Modesto, California. For more information, see SunriseMountainPartners.com

About CleanCapital

CleanCapital is a diversified clean energy company focused on the middle-market solar and storage industry. Mission-driven to mitigate the climate crisis, CleanCapital leads the energy transition with strategic investments in early-stage, new construction, and operating renewables projects and development partners. To date, the company has invested $1 billion in projects and companies, including the acquisition of BQ Energy, a national leader in landfill and brownfield renewable energy development. The company has successfully acquired and managed over 230 operating and new construction projects in 26 states and one U.S. territory, totaling 460 MW. More information about CleanCapital can be found at https://cleancapital.com/