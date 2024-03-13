Northwell Health Plans System-Wide Expansion with Laudio to Support Over 8,000 Frontline Leaders

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laudio, an innovator in frontline leader solutions that drive efficiency and engagement for health systems, today announced a system-wide expansion with Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare provider. The expansion follows Northwell Health’s successful initial implementation of Laudio’s AI-enhanced platform for frontline leaders at the Peconic Bay Medical Center last year.

The Laudio platform is a first-of-its-kind solution for streamlining frontline leaders’ work and operationalizing leadership best practices. Northwell Health deployed it to augment ongoing efforts to bolster its frontline leaders and enhance employee engagement. Peconic Bay Medical Center’s frontline leaders were highly receptive to the new solution, with strong adoption from the start. The positive impact on their teams soon followed: nurse retention rose across the board, with the strongest Laudio users increasing their year-over-year RN retention rates by 10 points on average. Associated cost savings exceeded over one million dollars in just the first six months.

“At Northwell, we are continuously innovating to enrich the team member experience at all levels,” said Maxine Carrington, Chief People Officer at Northwell Health. “When it comes to our frontline teams, helping leaders connect with their team members in authentic, timely ways is essential. Laudio is enabling us to not only simplify administrative work for our frontline leaders, but also make leadership best practices more practical.”

“Frontline leaders are vital to the functioning of our health system,” added Stephen Bello, Regional Executive Director of Northwell Health’s Eastern Region, where Peconic Bay Medical Center is located. “The Laudio platform provides the means to not only empower these leaders with technology designed specifically for them, but also drive system-wide operational improvements. We are excited to roll it out across the system.”

The system-wide expansion will grow to include more than 20 hospitals and over 600 ambulatory sites in 2024.

“People are at the heart of any health system’s operations,” said CJ Floros, Chief Operating Officer at Laudio. “Northwell recognizes the critical role frontline leaders play in elevating the broader frontline workforce. Their results highlight the range of benefits that come from focused efforts to improve leaders’ ways of working and strengthen their connections with their teams.”

About Laudio

Laudio empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Our AI-enhanced platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, boosting operational efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at www.laudio.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change healthcare for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.