Reperio Health and Applied Health Analytics Partner to Support Health Systems with Population Health Insights

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, announced today an integrated partnership with Applied Health Analytics. The partnership enables any Applied Health Analytics client with immediate access to biometric screenings completed through Reperio Health.

Applied Health Analytics offers a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies, and risk-based contracting. Through their network of over thirty of the nation’s top hospitals and health systems, Applied Health Analytics uses claims and biometric screening data to segment employee populations, identify high-risk employees and close gaps in care.

“Hospitals and health systems stand as the best providers of employer health management programs given their resources and access to healthcare professionals,” said Robert Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer at Applied Health Analytics. “For many, the biometric screening event is as close to an annual physical exam as they will get. It’s a teachable moment and an opportunity for health systems to gain commercial market share. Our partnership with Reperio fast tracks the ability for our clients to gain insights from these employers with their innovative, at-home solution.”

Biometric health screenings can help identify health risks early before they turn into costly and chronic conditions, yet many of the screening processes deployed today are costly and inaccessible. Reperio brings a modernized, consumer-grade experience to biometric health screenings, through patented technology that pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices.

“Biometric values collected through health screenings fuel the risk-stratification engine hospitals and health systems need to offer compelling services to their local employers,” said Naomi Levinthal, Chief Growth Officer of Reperio. “We are delighted to partner with Applied Health to provide our consumer-grade biometric screening services to their clients.”

For more information about Reperio and their network of trusted partners and clients, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT REPERIO HEALTH

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT APPLIED HEALTH ANALYTICS

Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. Applied Health Analytics, a joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payor mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/.