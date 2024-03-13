Accelsius Partners with Texas Advanced Computing Center to Enable Advanced Artificial Intelligence Computing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelsius™, an Austin-based company with a patented two-phase, direct-to-chip, liquid cooling system, today announced a partnership with the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), the leading advanced computing research facility at The University of Texas at Austin. TACC is a strategic proof-of-concept customer of Accelsius’ Kickstart program and the first world-renowned supercomputing facility to use a two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling system.

Through this partnership, Accelsius will support Vista, a new leading-edge, high-performance supercomputer to manage TACC’s artificial intelligence workloads. Vista uses NVIDIA GH100 Grace Hopper Superchips with TDPs over 1000 watts, which exceed the capabilities of air and traditional liquid cooling.

TACC selected Accelsius as a cooling partner due to its superior generational heat removal, innovation, U.S. supply chain, robust designs, and waterless approach. This partnership brings together two Austin-area tech entities to advance supercomputing with the Grace Hopper Superchips.

“We’re excited to count TACC as one of our first strategic partners in our home base of Austin,” said Josh Claman, CEO of Accelsius. “Our NeuCool system will be deployed on the same campus as other immersion and single-phase, direct-to-chip technologies, allowing for one of the best comparisons of liquid cooling technology available to date.”

Dan Stanzione, executive director of TACC, said, "We're thrilled to enhance the Vista project with new innovations aimed at advancing AI and HPC technologies. Recognizing the need for novel cooling solutions to support our clients' workloads, we’re excited to work with Accelsius to address today’s and future generations of high-wattage chips."

This partnership is a part of Accelsius’ Kickstart program, an exclusive field trial of the company’s innovative NeuCool™ platform. Accelsius is offering operators a tailored and optimized NeuCool system rack for testing and evaluation in their own facility to create a smooth transition path from air cooling to liquid cooling, which enables greater server density per rack and higher compute performance while improving sustainability through reduced electricity, water use and costs.

Accelsius empowers data center and telecom operators to meet their business, financial, and sustainability goals through next-generation cooling systems. The Accelsius NeuCool Platform delivers a patented direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling technology with best-in-class thermal efficiencies. NeuCool uses a sustainable, safe dielectric fluid & intelligent monitoring to provide a risk-free technology that scales from a single rack to an entire data center. NeuCool technology combined with Accelsius' US-based manufacturing and robust professional services program gives data center operators the confidence to evolve cooling approaches while ensuring performance improvements & continued uptime. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accelsius/