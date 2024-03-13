Culture Kings Returns as an Official Partner of Rolling Loud California

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Culture Kings, a premier international streetwear brand and retail destination, proudly announces its return as an official partner of Rolling Loud California, taking place in Inglewood, CA from March 14th to March 17th, 2024. This marks the second consecutive year of the global partnership between Culture Kings and Rolling Loud, the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival, further solidifying the brand’s commitment to music, fashion, and culture.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Culture Kings will once again serve as the official streetwear retailer at the renowned hip-hop festival, presenting an exclusive ‘Rolling Loud’ merchandise capsule commemorating the partnership. Attendees can shop the limited-edition collection online or at the branded pop-up shop on-site at the festival.

Additionally, Culture Kings will present a branded stage at Rolling Loud California, showcasing some of music's most vital emerging artists. This stage will be a hub of energy and excitement, featuring electrifying performances that embody the spirit attendees have grown to love since the inception of the iconic festival. Culture Kings will also elevate the experience by constructing a branded basketball court on-site, providing festival-goers with a unique and interactive space to engage with the brand.

“Culture Kings and Rolling Loud share a passion for pushing culture forward with music and fashion, and we are excited to continue our partnership through Rolling Loud California 2024,” said Rolling Loud Co-Founders/Co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “The Culture Kings Stage will showcase some of the most exciting rising rappers in the game today, including local heroes from L.A. and the West Coast, and we know fans will love what we cooked up for our 2024 merch collab.”

“We’re excited to team up with Rolling Loud yet again and bring Culture Kings’ disruptive ‘retailtainment’ ethos to life on our branded stage, through our exclusive capsule collection with our merch customization station, and our Culture Kings Court basketball activation. As huge fans of the Rolling Loud festivals, we’re confident that our brand activations will create a memorable experience for festival-goers and make this Rolling Loud x Culture Kings experience one for the books,” said Jonathan Yuska, Culture Kings U.S. President.

Culture Kings’ exclusive merchandise for Rolling Loud California will be available for purchase at the festival and online for a limited time. For more information, please visit the Rolling Loud page on Culture Kings’ website HERE.

About Culture Kings:

Culture Kings is a premier international streetwear brand and retail destination, standing at the intersection of fashion, art, sports, and music, and a leader in the worldwide streetwear phenomenon. With roots in Australia’s Gold Coast, the Culture Kings brand has become internationally recognized for its immersive shopping experiences, both online and in-stores, with 9 incredible retail stores across in the United States, Australia and New Zealand that offer customers top brands and exclusive products, live DJs, Holy Grail arcades, basketball courts, and music performances.

About Rolling Loud:

Founded by 7-time Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, putting on shows on both coasts and in multiple countries across four continents. Rolling Loud is the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre. In 2023, Rolling Loud expanded its empire even further, hosting a series of star-studded festivals in all corners of the globe, including debuts in Thailand and Germany, plus its flagship affair, Rolling Loud Miami, which offered its most diverse and wide-ranging lineup to date. Throughout 2024, Rolling Loud commemorates "10 Years Of Rolling Loud," celebrating the festival's rise from humble origins to world dominance. Since the first Miami festival, Rolling Loud has evolved into a major force in hip-hop, providing a massive stage for rap's biggest names, giving early exposure to future superstars, including Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, and Ice Spice, and inspiring some of the most memorable moments in the genre's recent history. Now, Rolling Loud is hip-hop’s biggest stage, with star-studded festivals on four continents and more milestones to come. Stay tuned for announcements about Rolling Loud's 2024 World Tour, including upcoming festivals in Los Angeles, Europe, and more.