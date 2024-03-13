Thales Partners with Neural Labs to Support AI-Powered Smart Cities

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales, a global leader in Software Monetization and Licensing, has expanded its partnership with Neural Labs, a company which provides video analysis for Smart Cities and AI-based Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), to enable secure, efficient, and practical solutions for vehicle access control and logistical planning.

Thales’s Sentinel platform provides services for software licensing, entitlement management, delivery, and protection – helping Neural Labs to quickly and efficiently automate the creation and issuance of licenses. As a result, Neural Labs was able to reduce costs and focus more on its customers, as well as the value of its software against competitors.

The relationship between Thales and Neural Labs initially started over two decades ago when Neural Labs selected Sentinel for software protection. Since then, the company has moved into a new era of digital transformation and adopted Thales Sentinel Cloud Licensing to manage its SaaS offering.

With this latest licensing iteration, Neural Labs can maximise SaaS capabilities to deploy and update licenses from any location for their entire product portfolio and growing sales teams. This partnership expansion is therefore crucial for the organisation to achieve its growth ambitions in an increasingly connected world.

Over the last three years, Neural Labs increased its revenue by nearly 25%, with Thales Sentinel playing its part by helping to reduce revenue leakage from unauthorized software use.

“We always knew that we needed to protect our software and futureproof our business. Thales has been there with us since the very beginning to help us to avoid software piracy and make the most of every market opportunity. Now, we’re working with the team even more closely to prepare our software so that 100% will be offered on the cloud. The expansion of this partnership will help us to scale with the flexible and practical solutions, and our longstanding relationship means we can move forward with full trust.” Elias Varcarcel, CEO, Neural Labs

“For over 20 years, our team has provided the technical support to help Neural Labs on its mission to make cities, towns and the road network safer, smarter and more efficient. We’re incredibly proud that Neural Lab’s confidence in our platform and services has allowed them to grow exponentially. We’re now looking ahead to the next stage – full digital transformation backed by flexible and scalable solutions.” Damien Bullot, Vice President, Software Monetization, Thales

About Neural Labs

Neural Labs has more than 20 years of experience in the development of specialized software based on reading license plates and video analytics to revolutionize various sectors such as Smart Cities, Mobility, Security, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), vehicle traffic management, infractions control, logistics, and vehicular access. This remarkable array of capabilities stands as a testament to Neural Labs' substantial commitment to Research and Development.

The solutions crafted by Neural Labs go above and beyond, demonstrating excellence in reading and identifying vehicle license plates (ANPR or LPR) and ISO6346 codes of transport containers (ACCR).

Neural Labs is dedicated to designing solutions that simplify the lives of its clients, transforming their environments into safer and more efficient spaces.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 81,000* employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

* These figures exclude the ground transportation business, which is being divested

