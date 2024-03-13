Jenzabar Announces Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Transform Student Information Systems in Higher Education

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenzabar, the company behind the most-selected student information systems (SIS) in higher education, has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud. With Google Cloud as a strategic partner, Jenzabar can deliver even more secure, personalized, and accessible student information systems using Google Cloud’s latest developments in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and security.

This collaboration builds on Jenzabar’s decades-long commitment to bringing industry-leading technology to higher education at scale. Jenzabar will deeply integrate its solutions with Google Workspace and Google Cloud to focus on the following:

Infrastructure and Network: Jenzabar will deploy its enterprise workloads to Google Cloud VMware Engine & Google Cloud Compute Engine to take advantage of a highly scalable and resilient architecture supported by Google Cloud’s low-latency global network backbone. Jenzabar will work with Google Cloud to containerize Jenzabar applications for deployment on autopilot and securely run them on the most scalable and fully automated Kubernetes service: Google Kubernetes Engine.

Artificial Intelligence: Jenzabar will be able to innovate faster by exploring and leveraging Google Cloud's enterprise-ready artificial intelligence solutions on Vertex AI, including Search and Conversation, 100+ foundation models, and a unified AI platform. These tools will make it easier to prototype, customize, integrate, and deploy AI into applications.

Security: To protect against cyberattacks and threats, Jenzabar's solutions will apply Google Cloud's secure-by-design foundation, shared fate model for risk management, and best practices.

“Our partnership with Jenzabar will empower higher education institutions to leverage industry-leading student information systems that deliver the personalized and secure experiences that students have come to expect,” said Jesus Trujillo Gomez, Industry Executive Public Sector at Google Cloud. “We are excited to join Jenzabar and continue the journey of delivering innovation and value to institutions as they modernize and address the shifting needs of learners.”

With more than 40 years of experience in education, Jenzabar is committed to providing innovative solutions that help institutions of all sizes attract, enroll, and support students throughout their learning journey. Through this collaboration, Jenzabar will leverage Google Cloud’s highly scalable infrastructure, industry-leading artificial intelligence technologies, and modern security platforms.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud will enable institutions to leverage student information systems that empower learners with more agency and flexibility as they pursue their desired learning journeys,” said Sam Burgio, Chief Operating Officer at Jenzabar. “Bringing together our industry-leading SIS with Google Cloud will ensure that institutions can accelerate their digital transformation on the most secure, scalable, and innovative infrastructure available. We look forward to a long partnership with Google Cloud and providing colleges and universities with the technologies and resources they need to drive institutional and student success.”

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit https://jenzabar.com/ or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.