Abridge and UCI Health Bring Trusted AI-Powered Clinical Notes System-Wide

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge has announced that UCI Health, the health system of the University of California, Irvine, has adopted its leading generative AI solution for clinical documentation. The deployment will be focused on reducing the burden of clinical documentation and improving operational efficiency for clinicians across the system.

“We are thrilled to work with UCI Health, an institution with a deep history of innovation and leadership in healthcare,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, Founder and CEO of Abridge. “Our deployment at UCI Health helps demonstrate the value of Abridge across a wide range of specialties, care settings, and languages. For example, we are already seeing initial use by integrative medicine clinicians who are saving up to 40 minutes per patient.”

Abridge automatically converts a patient-clinician conversation into a structured clinical note draft in real-time, leveraging their proprietary AI pipeline. The solution has been proven to save clinicians over two to three hours per day from administrative burden that previously took time away from patients and detracted from clinician work-life balance. In recent implementations, over 92% of notes across over 50 specialties were drafted solely with their AI, requiring minimal edits from the clinician. The solution has been uniquely designed with trust and auditability, providing the ability to quickly see ground-truth evidence for any AI-generated summary.

”Abridge is already reducing the ‘pajama time’ that is endemic to clinicians today,” said Scott Joslyn, Chief Innovation Officer, UCI Health. “It’s a powerful AI technology that fits seamlessly into our existing workflows, and is the beginning of what I believe will be a broad transformation using generative AI to simplify the experience and elevate the quality of healthcare.”

This news follows successful deployments of the Abridge technology at Yale New Haven Health System, Emory Healthcare, The University of Kansas Health System, UPMC, and dozens of other health systems. Most recently, Abridge announced a $150M Series C that will allow them to push boldly into fundamental research, developing bedrock foundation models that draw upon vast troves of multimodal healthcare data. These models will both power improvements to Abridge’s existing product lines and enable a new wave of possibilities in the future.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 with the mission of powering deeper understanding in healthcare. The AI-powered platform was purpose-built for medical conversations, improving clinical documentation efficiencies while enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most—their patients.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade technology transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real-time with deep EMR integrations. Powered by Linked Evidence and their auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify the output. As pioneers in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standards for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.